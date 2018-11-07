Khloe Kardashian Asked Tristan Thompson To Watch Cheating Scandal On ‘KUWTK,’ But He Refused

Khloe Kardashian asked her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, to tune in to the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her. However, the NBA player refused to watch the drama unfold on television.

According to a November 6 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian had already watched the episode of the show, which reveals Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and how her entire family reacted to the shocking controversy.

However, when Khloe asked Tristan if he would like to watch the episode with her, he immediately refused. Sources tell the outlet that Thompson has no interest in watching the show, especially when it bashes him. Instead, he’s trying to focus on the NBA season, which has had a rough start for his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Khloe had already watched the episode before it aired and asked Tristan if he wanted to view it with her. The response was a firm no. He is focused on basketball, and the Cavaliers are struggling this season. This only creates further distractions, and there wasn’t any need for it,” an insider dished.

While the episode was airing, Kardashian was asked by fans if Thompson was also watching the show. “He probably should huh?” Khloe replied. She also tweeted about her thoughts and feelings during that difficult time and remarked that she was glad cameras weren’t rolling on her in Cleveland when she and Tristan had it out.

“Tristan expected her to tweet during the episode because that is what Khloe does under normal circumstances. It’s Tristan’s hope going forward that things in their personal life will remain private,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has seemingly never been the same since the cheating scandal, despite the fact that they’re still together.

However, Kim Kardashian seems to think that her sister should pull the plug on the romance and said so during the latest episode of the family’s reality series.

In the episode, Kim is seen telling her mother Kris Jenner and her grandmother MJ that Khloe will never be able to stay with Tristan and have a normal, happy life because she’ll always be wondering and worrying about what he is doing when they’re not together. “He’ll never change,” Kim says in the clip.

Later, Kim revealed that she believed Tristan was going to be Khloe’s Prince Charming, and that she was in “shock” over the cheating scandal.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!