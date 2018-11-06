‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Jump Starts Weight Loss: It’s ‘Time To Slim Down’

Brittany Cartwright is ready to lose weight.

Brittany Cartwright is making sure that she doesn’t fall victim to holiday weight gain.

As she prepares to walk down the aisle with Jax Taylor, the Vanderpump Rules star has taken to Instagram to share her weight loss secrets with her fans and followers, explaining that she’s drinking 310 Nutrition shakes to stay in shape throughout the coming months.

“Time to slim down!” Cartwright declared on November 5.

According to Cartwright, she has replaced junk food with shakes, which is sure to keep her lean during the holiday season. That said, her recent Instagram posts seem to hint that she hasn’t cut out junk food all together. In fact, she and Taylor appeared to be completely indulging themselves during a visit to The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Orlando, Florida, earlier this week.

Prior to Cartwright and Taylor’s trip to Orlando, the couple was in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for an appearance at Harrah’s Casino.

Because the Vanderpump Rules couple travels so frequently, and works in a restaurant when they aren’t on the road, they are likely faced with challenges when it comes to eating healthy on a regular basis. That said, with their wedding date fast approaching, Cartwright and Taylor seem dedicated to being as healthy as they can before they say their “I dos.”

Since becoming engaged in June 2017, Brittany Cartwright has been steadily showing off her body more and more on social media, and recently, her weight loss has become extremely evident.

Back in July, during an interview with E! News, Cartwright spoke about the ways in which she intended to get into the best shape of her life ahead of her wedding.

“For me running is everything. Interval training really helped jumpstart my weight loss. I also started going to classes at Sweat Garage and it helped to keep me focused and have direction instead of trying to go to the gym and workout on my own,” Cartwright revealed.

Cartwright also spoke of her diet.

“I still have to have my cheat days! I try to eat clean for the most part, eating salads cooking a lot of baked chicken and vegetables at home, but I love my cheat days I just make sure I have them in moderation now,” she added.

To see more of Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and their co-stars, tune into the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, which premieres on Bravo TV on Monday, December 3, at 9 p.m.