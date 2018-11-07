‘General Hospital’ Star Kimberly McCullough To Direct Upcoming Episode Of ‘The Conners’

The ABC veteran will trade Port Charles for Lanford as part of her latest directing role.

General Hospital is about to meet The Conners. Kimberly McCullough, one of the most beloved veterans of the long-running ABC soap, is set to direct an episode of the Roseanne Barr-less sitcom spinoff, according to Soaps.com.

McCullough, made her debut on General Hospital in the role of Robin Scorpio in 1985 when she was just 6-years-old. Fans have watched her character’s highs and lows for the past 30 years, including Robin’s teenage HIV diagnosis after unprotected sex and her “temporary” death in 2012. After some sporadic appearances, Kimberly McCullough’s character was resurrected when she returned to the role as Dr. Robin Scorpio Drake once again in 2013.

Now, the longtime ABC star will step away from her life in Port Charles to sit in the director’s chair for The Conners. To announce her big news to fans, Kimberly McCullough shared a photo of the iconic Conner family kitchen on Instagram with the caption, “YUP.”

Kimberly McCullough is no stranger to directing TV shows. The now 40-year-old star has been an ABC Director Fellow, shadowing other directors as she learned the ropes. McCullough has directed episodes of the Netflix reboot One Day at a Time and the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars. There is no word on which episode of The Conners McCullough will helm. The Roseanne spinoff has aired three out of 11 episodes thus far.

In 2013, McCullough talked to Daytime Confidential about her love for directing—and for ABC.

“It’s going really well,” the actress said at the time.

“I just did my first episode of Shake it Up called ‘Halloween it Up.’ I was ecstatic! … So I did that and right now I’m an ABC Director Fellow, so I’m in the program and shadowing different shows. I’m actually going to shadow on Homeland.. which I’m very excited about.”

While she has logged an impressive director’s resume, last year McCullough told Soaps in Depth she wasn’t sure about directing an episode of the soap she literally grew up on.

“I would do it if I was asked,” McCullough said of directing General Hospital.

“But it’s also really hard, what these guys have to do. They move so quickly. I think I could do it, because I actually shadowed one of the directors when I was still working there as an actor, so I know how to do it. It’s just a lot of work! If I was there, I’d rather be acting because it’s what I know. On Pretty Little Liars, I get seven days to set. At GH, you get one or two.”

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.