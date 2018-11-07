George Clooney Is ‘Off Two Wheels For Good,’ Auctions Off Harley-Davidson Motorcycle For Charity

After getting into a scary accident on July 10 while riding a scooter in Sardinia, actor George Clooney is leaving his bike-riding days behind and is auctioning off an almost-new Harley-Davidson motorcycle to benefit a charity for veterans.

The 57-year-old was riding the scooter in the early morning when he was struck by a car that did not “respect the right of way” and threw him in the air, according to People. Clooney was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, and was treated for leg and arm bruises and slight trauma to his pelvis.

This wasn’t the Up In the Air star’s first accident while driving a two-wheeled vehicle. In 2007, while riding a motorcycle in Weehawken, New Jersey, with his then-girlfriend Sarah Larson sitting behind him, he collided with a car. The New York Daily News said that Clooney suffered a hairline fracture on one of his ribs and road rash, and Larson broke at least two of her toes.

Now that the Oscar winner is a married father of twins — 17-month-old daughter Ella and son Alexander — his wife, lawyer Amal Clooney, wants him driving four-wheeled vehicles only.

“Ever since George Clooney’s motorcycle accident, his wife Amal has told him he’s off two wheels for good,” it is stated on the eBay auction page for the Harley-Davidson, which is a black 2017 Dresser Touring Ultra Limited FLHTK.

The description further says that the Nespresso spokesman had just bought the Harley and it only has 25 miles on its odometer. The winning bidder is responsible for picking up the motorcycle in Los Angeles, but “George will even sign it for you.”

The Harley’s opening bid is set at $25,000, and it being offered as part of the Home for Our Troops Veterans Day Celebrity Auction. The money raised for the nonprofit organization will be used to build specially-adapted custom homes across the United States for severely injured post-9/11 vets.

Other items in the Home for Our Troops Veterans Day Celebrity Auction include raffle entries to win two tickets to the final season premiere of Game of Thrones; tickets to show tapings and photo opportunities with TV hosts like Seth Meyers, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, and Anderson Cooper; a tennis match with actor Owen Wilson; a visit to the Los Angeles set of Brooklyn Nine-Nine; an autographed Beastie Boys book; and sneakers signed by Ellen DeGeneres.

The auction is taking place on eBay through Thursday, November 15.

Meanwhile, Clooney recently finished working on the miniseries Catch-22, based on the classic book of the same name, for Hulu. He produced, directed, and stars in the show, which will air in 2019.