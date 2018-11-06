Adele Celebrates Spice Girls Reunion Tour By Posting Childhood Photo

The singer posted an adorable throwback picture upon hearing the news about the girl group's upcoming tour.

Adele has been a super-fan of the Spice Girls since she was a kid, People is reporting. The Spice Girls recently announced that they were reuniting for a six-date tour in the U.K., and Adele uploaded a photo of from her childhood saying “Ha! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY” The picture shows the singer as a child posing excitedly in front of a wall plastered with posters of the British girl group.

This is not the first time that Adele has raved about the Spice Girls. In 2016, Adele explained to James Corden during a Carpool Karaoke segment on his show that it was a “huge moment in [her] life when they came out.”

“It was girl power, and it was these five ordinary girls who did so well and got out,” she said. “I was like, ‘I want to get out.’ It was a really important period of my life.”

Looks like we might have the Spice Girls to thank for Adele becoming the singer that she is. She particularly looked up to Geri Halliwell Horner a.k.a Ginger Spice, and even dressed up as her often. Adele said she was “truly heartbroken” when Horner chose to leave the group in 1998. Fortunately for Adele, Horner is participating in the reunion tour and is excited about returning to the stage.

“I am so excited, together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome,” Horner said.

The girl group will not be complete, however, as Victoria Beckham a.k.a Posh Spice will not be returning to the group due to prior business commitments. She is fully supportive and encouraging of her former bandmates, however, and wished them well in a statement.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” said Beckham. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

Many fans have been gunning for a reunion tour ever since the Spice Girls gave a highly-publicized performance for the closing of the Olympic Games in London in 2012. We can assume Adele is one of these fans due to her cute throwback picture. She even did her own cover of their 1997 hit “Spice Up Your Life” at a show in Amsterdam in 2016. Now, Adele is in luck as tickets for the reunion tour go on sale Saturday, October 10 at 10:30 a.m. British local time and 5:30 a.m. Eastern standard time.