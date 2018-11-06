Olivia Culpo Flaunts Killer Abs While Happily Posing With An Adorable Koala

Olivia Culpo took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that she was missing someone very special, and it’s not her ex-boyfriend, Danny Amendola.

Olivia Culpo posted an adorable photo of herself and a baby koala to her Instagram account on Wednesday evening, and told her followers that she was missing the cute little animal, whose name was Elsa.

In the snapshot, the model is seen wearing a pair of jeans and a teeny tiny white crop top, which shows off her killer abs and flat tummy. Culpo smiles for the camera as little Elsa snuggles up to her with some foliage in her mouth.

Olivia is seen beaming a smile for the camera as she holds the sweet koala bear. The model also thanked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for allowing her to have such an “unforgettable” trip to Australia, where she got to meet an array of sweet animals.

Culpo was in Australia with other models, such as Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, to shoot photos for the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and got to see the sights of Kangaroo Island in her down time. It seems the model loved every minute of her trip, despite the personal drama that was going on in her life at the time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola, reportedly split during the model’s time in Australia.

It all started when Amendola was photographed getting a bit too cozy on the beach with Miami sports reporter, Bianca Peters. Culpo reportedly didn’t like it, and pulled the plug on the relationship again.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” an insider told Radar Online of the split.

However, sources previously told Us Weekly that Danny had only met Bianca the night before the photos were taken, and that the only reason they were together is because they were hanging out with mutual friends.

“Bianca and Danny had met the night before through mutual friends. All their friends met up at the beach on Saturday [October 27]. Bianca has no plans to hang out with Danny again. It was just a Saturday at the beach. I don’t think they hooked up,” the insider added.

Olivia Culpo can be seen when the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue comes out in the coming months.