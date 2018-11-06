Beyonce Tweets Out Support For Beto O’Rourke In Texas Senate Race

We’re quickly approaching the end of Election Day 2018 and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has come out late with support for Beto O’Rourke, as first reported by TMZ.

Beyoncé’s support comes in an Instagram post sporting the same “Beto For Senate” hat that Lebron James was wearing a couple weeks ago, as noted by Inquisitr. Along with James. Travis Scott has voiced his support for the El Paso candidate.

Former NFL running back Arian Foster has also chimed in with support for O’Rourke, saying that, “He’s extremely to the point. He answers your questions and it’s substantive.”

Along with the photo, which already has hundreds of thousands of Likes on Instagram, Beyoncé wrote a long post about why voting is important. Obviously, she’s here supporting a specific candidate, but she’s also here to remind everyone of how important it is to get out there and make their voice heard before the polls close in a few hours.

On that, Beyoncé said, “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right.”

It appears she’s interested in getting her fans to vote, whether they live in Texas or not, stating that, “Every vote counts Every race matters Everywhere.”

She also sends well wishes to everyone out there at polls, “Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!”

Her support hasn’t gone unnoticed, as O’Rourke tweeted a simple message saying, “Thank you, Beyoncé.” He also included the photo of her sporting the hat in the Tweet.

In case you’re curious about why Beyoncé is interested in this particular race, she’s originally from Houston. The Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz battle is of great interest to her.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z own several homes in places like New York, Los Angeles, and The Hamptons. Currently, they don’t own a home in Houston, but her mother has a place in the Texas city and Beyoncé comes to visit frequently, according to Visit Houston.

On the topic, she even said, “I love Houston. Some of the best moments of my life took place there. This will always be home to me!”

O’Rourke is a fourth-generation Texan running for Senate as a Democrat. He’s running against Republican candidate Ted Cruz in what many pollsters are calling an uphill battle. It’ll be interesting to see if Beyoncé’s support moves the needle and helps Beto O’Rourke win his race, as there’s only a few hours left before polls close at 8 p.m. local time.