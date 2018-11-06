Joe Biden Predicts Trump Will ‘Challenge The Legitimacy Of The Vote’ If Democrats Win Tuesday

Biden also predicted that vulnerable Republicans would start to distance themselves from the president after this year's midterms.

Former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters after he voted on Tuesday he would be “dumbfounded” if Democrats don’t win control of the House of Representatives after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Democrats need to flip at least 23 seats in the House in order to have control of at least one of the houses in Congress.

While he worries about what he’d feel if that doesn’t happen, Biden added he also thinks President Donald Trump will be worse off than him if Republicans lose control, claiming that Trump won’t even accept the results as real if Democrats come out victorious.

“I guarantee he’ll challenge the legitimacy of the vote,” Biden said on Tuesday, per reporting from The Hill.

Biden noted that Trump doesn’t do well with real situations that don’t fit in with the way he wants things to be, hearkening back to one of the first lies that came out of the White House under Trump’s tenure.

“You know, he’s still looking for that million crowd that was there for his inauguration, for God’s sake. He’s an interesting guy,” Biden said.

The former vice president under former President Barack Obama made clear his views on the election, suggesting that the midterms were about a duo of choices for Americans: “truth over falsehood” and “hope over fear.”

“My name is Joe Biden.” – @JoeBiden showing his ID to vote in Wilmington pic.twitter.com/58Z7IlxPak — Arlette Saenz (@ArletteSaenz) November 6, 2018

Biden also predicted that Republicans, especially those with vulnerable races in 2020, would start to push themselves away from associating with Trump after the results of Tuesday’s elections.

“I think you’re gonna see them distancing themselves…in terms of this harsh rhetoric, and his divisive politics,” Biden said.

Biden is himself a potential challenger to Trump in the 2020 presidential race. A poll conducted in October showed Biden leading among a large pack of Democratic voters, although to be sure Biden did not have a majority support of respondents in that poll (likely due to the large number of possibilities that were offered).

In that poll, which was reported on by Business Insider, Biden racked up support from one-third of Democratic-leaning supporters. Second place in the poll went to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is technically an independent who caucuses with Democrats in the Senate chamber.

For his own part, Trump himself has said in the past that he’d be thrilled with a Biden-led presidential ticket. “I dream about Biden, that’s a dream,” Trump said in July when asked about the possibility of facing off against the former vice president.