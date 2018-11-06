What Will ‘RHONJ’ Be Like Without Siggy Flicker? Dolores Catania Weighs In

Dolores Catania is speaking out about Siggy Flicker's absence.

Dolores Catania is reflecting on the past several months of filming.

During an interview with Life & Style magazine during her Ladies Night Out event, Catania admitted to feeling a bit lonely during production on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 after her longtime friend Siggy Flicker’s exit form the show last December.

“I miss Siggy,” Catania said.

“There was like a little void for me because I feed off her and we laugh so hard.”

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, Flicker announced she was leaving the show after starring on the series for two seasons. Prior to her exit, Flicker had a massive falling out with Margaret Joseph after she joked about Adolf Hitler. Because Flicker’s father is a Holocaust survivor, she took major offense to her co-star’s comment and even labeled her “anti-Semitic” for making light of such a horrific tragedy.

“I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects,” Flicker said in her exit statement.

“I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa [Giudice], Melissa [Gorga], Dolores, Danielle [Staub], and Margaret.”

According to Catania, reality stardom isn’t for everyone and she understands why Flicker ultimately decided to leave the show. That said, Flicker’s role in Catania’s life outside of the series hasn’t changed. In fact, the two women have continued to share fun moments with one another.

“The other day I went to her house and she took her shirt off, she flashed me, and she was swearing,” Catania revealed.

Dolores Catania and Siggy Flicker also spent time with one another in September during a trip to Michigan for a wedding.

“Celebrating LOVE in Michigan with JOEY & ANDREW!!! Love is love is love is love is love!!! What an amazing wedding filled with such love & light. Listening to Roz was EVERYTHING. Love being with my one & only @dolorescatania even when we are on a farm with the most beautiful horses!” she captioned the photo.

Following Siggy Flicker’s exit from the show last year, Dolores Catania and the other returning members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, were joined by two new housewives, Jacqueline Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 begins airing on Bravo TV on Wednesday, November 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.