WWE Spoilers: Huge New Matches Announced For ‘Survivor Series’ – 7 Matches Confirmed, Tag Team Participants

The card for the Thanksgiving-ish tradition is shaping up quite nicely.

In less than two weeks, WWE will present one of its annual big four pay-per-views in Survivor Series and they’re building the card rather quickly. After Crown Jewel ended this past Friday, a few matches were announced and now, they’re just flying out there. With SmackDown Live taking place this evening and Monday Night Raw last night, the brand vs. brand matches are in place and the tag teams for the elimination matches are shaping up.

After Brock Lesnar won the vacant WWE Universal Championship over Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, it helped lock that Raw vs. SmackDown match in place. For the second year in a row, Lesnar will take on WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series and the beast will see if he can go 2-0 against the phenomenal one.

Another huge match on the card will have Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey facing off against SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The back-and-forth between these two women is really building it up to be a huge match and one generating a lot of excitement for the PPV.

While the champion vs. champion matches are a lot of fun and pretty much what Survivor Series has become, the traditional elimination-style tag matches are what old-school fans love. Those matches will be Raw vs. SmackDown as well and the teams are coming together.

Over on Monday Night Raw, acting general manager Baron Corbin is the team captain, but he won’t be wrestling in the match. He has selected Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, and Braun Strowman as the first three members of his five-man team with the others to be selected later.

The tapings for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live were posted by Wrestling Inc. as the show already took place live in England. Team Blue’s squad is complete with The Miz and Daniel Bryan as co-captains and joined by Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, and Shane McMahon.

For the five-on-five women’s elimination tag match, the team will consist of Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, Carmella, and Naomi. Over on Raw, all that is known is that Alexa Bliss is the team captain, but she will not be wrestling in the match itself.

Here is the full Survivor Series card as of November 6, 2018:

WWE Universal Champion vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

Raw Women’s Champions Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw Tag Teams Champions The Authors of Pain vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar

Raw vs. SmackDown Men’s Elimination Tag Match: Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, TBD, TBD vs. Shane McMahon, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio

Raw vs. SmackDown Women’s Elimination Tag Match: TBD x 5 vs. Naomi, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Sonya Deville

Raw vs. SmackDown Tag Team Elimination Tag Match: TBD x 5 vs. The Usos, The New Day, TBD, TBD, TBD

The card for Survivor Series is shaping up rather nicely and all of the champion vs. champion matches have now been confirmed. It’s good to see that WWE is putting at least three of the traditional elimination-style tag matches on the pay-per-view as those are what many fans truly love. It will be a huge battle as Monday Night Raw faces off against SmackDown Live for the ultimate brand supremacy.