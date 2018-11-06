‘The Walking Dead’ Finally Reveals What Happened To Heath, Albeit Discreetly

It seems Rick Grimes and Heath have wound up in the same place.

It has been a mystery for the longest time on The Walking Dead: Whatever happened to Heath? Missing since Episode 6 of Season 7, fans have been wondering if this character’s fate will ever be shown on the series since he has been missing for so long. Now, AMC has finally revealed what happened to Heath (Corey Hawkins). Although, it was a very sneaky reveal in the last episode of The Walking Dead. And, considering everyone was more concerned with this episode being all about Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) final one, it is understandable that it may have gotten lost in the viewing.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “What Comes After”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 9, Rick Grimes made his final appearance in the TV series. Although, with a twist at the end of the episode, the character didn’t die but was whisked away to safety by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a trilogy of movies is planned that will likely explore Anne’s mysterious group who are occasionally seen flying around in a helicopter.

Fans were concentrating on this episode from the perspective of it being Rick’s final episode. So, when Anne was seen driving an RV, many didn’t pay any attention to the model of the vehicle or assumed it might be a nod back to the early days of The Walking Dead when Dale (Jeffrey DeMunn) owned one and it was always breaking down. In Episode 5 of Season 9, this RV also broke down, so it seemed like a logical conclusion to make.

However, as Business Insider points out, this RV was not, in fact, a throwback to Seasons 1 and 2 of The Walking Dead. Instead, Anne was driving Heath’s RV, the one that went missing along with the character back in Season 7.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Business Insider asked The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang whether the RV belonged to Heath. They also asked if Heath was traded since Anne revealed this detail about her past to Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) just recently in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

“That was kind of the intention that we had in the back of our heads this whole time. Even back in that season where you know we had to write the wonderful Corey Hawkins out because he had huge opportunities in the feature film world… those seeds were already set there.”

This detail from Episode 5 was also confirmed via Talking Dead which aired after the latest episode of The Walking Dead.

The theory that Heath had been taken by Anne’s mysterious group had been gaining traction of late after fans noticed what appeared to be Heath’s RV in the junkyard back when Anne was known as Jadis.

So that means that Jadis took Heath and traded him???? Which was about to happen to negan back in season 8? this makes sense now #thewalkingdead #livetweet pic.twitter.com/MIoiIkAWc3 — Julian Cannon????@C2E2 2019 (@julianexcalibur) October 22, 2018

So, there you have it, the mystery is finally solved! Now, the only question remains is whether viewers will get to see Heath alongside Rick Grimes in the Walking Dead movies.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 6 (titled “Who Are You Now”) on Sunday, November 11. AMC has released the following synopsis for this episode.