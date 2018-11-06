Demi Lovato Makes First Social Media Post Since Her Overdose, And It’s A Photo Of Her Voting

The singer shared the photo on Instagram, and through it she urged all of her fans to get out and vote and "make sure their voice is heard."

Demi Lovato makes Election Day look good.

The “Fall in Line” singer took back to social media today for the first time since her near-fatal overdose, sharing a pic of her casting her ballot for her candidates of choice. The pic of Lovato voting in midterms 2018 is already is on its way to 4 million likes in a little over two hours, and it shows her looking gorgeous and happy in the photo. She captioned the photo with the jubilant message, “I’M VOTING!!!”

Celebrities from Julia Roberts to Meghan Markle are doing exactly what Lovato’s doing and taking to social media in one way or another to urge their fans to get out there and exercise their right vote.

However, before you think about taking that selfie of yourself in the voting booth as Demi Lovato did, you may want to heed Justin Timberlake’s advice and refrain from doing so. Taking voting booth selfies is illegal in some states, and Timberlake found that out the hard way when he did it while casting his ballot in Tennessee where it’s against the law to do it.

His fans were worried at the time that the “SexyBack” singer might get in trouble, reports the Washington Post. Luckily, Timberlake didn’t face any legal problems, and he quickly deleted the controversial selfie that he posted on Instagram.

Demi Lovato’s excursion into the voting realm is not the first time the raven-haired songbird has been spotted out in public, either. Several fans on Twitter claim they saw the “Sober” singer at Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights, and she was also spotted getting some pampering at a Beverly Hills spa.

Additionally, shutterbugs took photos of Lovato hanging out and looking extra cozy with clothing maven and “sober buddy” Henry Levy. The pair were snapped canoodling over iced coffee in West Hollywood on Sunday, according to TMZ. Photos taken by the tabloid news site show Demi with her arm affectionately wrapped around Henry’s waist, while he has his draped across the back of her shoulders.

Dianna De La Garza, Demi Lovato’s mom, commented on her daughter’s sobriety in late October, according to People. She said, “Yes, she has 90 days and I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work.”

Demi Lovato has struggled with addiction, eating disorders, and mental illness for quite some time. Back in 2010, the singer checked into a treatment center to get help with her demons. After leaving the treatment center, she relapsed but later checked herself into a sober living facility where she stayed for a year.