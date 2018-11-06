‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Mac Confirms The Watch Is J.T.’s!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, November 7, bring a big return, a big break, and big egos.

Billy (Jason Thompson) needles Summer (Hunter King), according to She Knows Soaps. Billy tells Summer about her mom and Nick (Joshua Morrow) hooking up again. The news shocks Summer just the same as it shocks the other people in Genoa City who hear about it. Summer indeed isn’t harboring hopes that her parents will reunite and make them all one big happy family again, though.

Billy, however, thinks that Summer isn’t overly thrilled because she doesn’t have a personal angle to work. Everybody knows that similar to Kyle (Michael Mealor), Summer is only out for herself and looks for ways to benefit. Summer even essentially blackmailed her parents to keep their rendezvous secret. Nick paid her off, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to keep the details secret because Mariah (Camryn Grimes) found out and told Sharon.

Billy is one to talk, though, because he turned right around and used Summer for revenge. In that vein, Summer suggests that perhaps next Billy can seduce her grandma Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to get revenge on Nick.

Looks like Rey found the owner of the watch. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/fOzCKc4KNB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 6, 2018

Kyle turns up the charm on Kerry (Alice Hunter), but she’s not having it. Unfortunately for Kyle, his reputation precedes him, and she already realizes he’s entirely about himself above all else. He tries to get her to involve him in her projects, but Kerry knows Kyle doesn’t have any background in chemistry at all. Sure, Kyle worked some with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), but that’s not good enough for Jabot’s new chemist. Kerry believes Kyle plans to spy on her and report his findings back to both Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy.

Kyle’s charm also doesn’t work on Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), but she does listen to Summer. Thanks to Summer, Kyle will work on a new project at Jabot, but now he’ll be stuck working with Summer on a regular basis, which can’t be a good sign for his growing relationship with Lola (Sasha Calle).

Finally, Mac (Kelly Kruger) is back. She returns to Genoa City due to Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) J.T. investigation. Rey shows Mac the watch Arturo (Jason Canela) found at Chancellor Park and asks her if it was J.T.’s. A shocked Mac confirms the timepiece was an anniversary gift that J.T. adored. In turn, Rey tells Arturo his work site just became a crime scene and places police caution tape around it.