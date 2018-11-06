Disney To Livestream ‘A Frozen Holiday Wish’ Castle Lighting On Thursday – Details On How, When To Watch

Even if you're not going to be there in person, you can witness the holiday magic.

For those who can’t get to Walt Disney World during the Christmas holidays, social media is a great way to see pics, videos, and all that is going on in the parks. Disney, though, would like to bring a little bit more to those who are going to be home for the holidays. Later this week, there will be a livestream of “A Frozen Holiday Wish” as the castle lighting takes place from the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year.

The very first lighting of the “Dream Lights” on Cinderella Castle was this past Sunday, and it is going to continue through the rest of the year. It is going to happen at least once each night and twice on nights when there is a party happening in the Magic Kingdom.

On Thursday evening, the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will take place and guests will love seeing everything take place in person, but not everyone can be there. For those that won’t be at Walt Disney World, there will still be a way for you to watch the beauty of the castle lighting.

There will be a livestream direct from Disney and it will be complete with characters, music, fireworks, and the Christmas spirit.

The Disney Parks Blog will officially kick off the holiday season by streaming this year’s first “A Frozen Holiday Wish” castle lighting, live from Magic Kingdom Park on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 6:10 p.m. EST! https://t.co/JOSBWbL6Dj pic.twitter.com/UwsDvJ288k — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 6, 2018

The Disney Parks blog revealed that the first lighting for Thursday night’s party will be livestreamed. Here is all of the information needed to enjoy the festive fun.

Date: Thursday, November 8, 2018

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

How to watch: Go to the Disney Parks blog at the time listed above and look for a brand new post which will feature the livestream.

“A Frozen Holiday Wish” features Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf as they ask for everyone’s help in turning Cinderella Castle into a winter wonderland of ice. The official show begins at 6:15 p.m. ET, but the stream begins five minutes earlier.

If you’re going to Walt Disney World at some point during the Christmas and holiday season, you can attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom. None of the parties are sold out as of yet, but there is a good chance they can.

Event Dates

November 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 25, 27, and 29

December 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, and 21

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is truly an amazing event and one that takes place multiple nights each year at the Magic Kingdom. Once the first week of November hits, “A Frozen Holiday Wish” takes place nightly for all park-goers to enjoy. Now, those who can’t be at Walt Disney World during the rest of the year will be able to enjoy Cinderella Castle becoming a palace of ice with the livestream on Thursday.