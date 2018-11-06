Jon Gosselin Desperately Trying To Get Son Collin Out Of Inpatient Treatment By Christmas

The dad of eight hopes his son will join him, and daughter Hannah, at their home once he is released from a special needs program.

Jon Gosselin wants Collin home for Christmas. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star is reportedly working hard to get his 14-year-old son released from the inpatient treatment center which he is currently enrolled in.

In a new interview with Radar Online, Jon Gosselin’s close friend and longtime barber, Eric Rodriguez, revealed that the TLC star turned DJ is hoping that Collin will be released next month. Collin has spent more than two years in a facility that offers inpatient treatment for children with special needs.

“Jon is hoping for December 18. Let’s hope he gets out soon.”

Rodriguez, who works as a barber at Mike & Joe’s Barber Salon in the Gosselin family’s hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania, recently spent some time with the father and son when Jon brought Collin in for a haircut during a surprise weekend visit home. It was the first time that Collin Gosselin had been to his father’s home in three years.

Rodriguez revealed that Collin Gosselin appeared “so happy” to be back home with his father — and sextuplet sister Hannah — for the weekend.

“Oh my God. His smile. Honestly, his smile was unbelievable. He lost a lot of weight from the last picture I saw of him that Jon showed me. He looks really, really good.”

Sources told Radar that Collin Gosselin is thriving in the special needs program, and that his father has been in very close contact with the staff members at the facility.

Fans of the reality TV family first found out that Collin was no longer living with his family in 2016, when he didn’t appear with the rest of his siblings for a People cover shoot. His mother, Kate Gosselin, explained why her sextuplet son was missing from the family photo.

“Collin has special needs,” Kate told People at the time. “[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things.”

The Gosselin matriarch explained that her son was enrolled in a program that is “helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be.”

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Jon Gosselin and his attorney filed papers in Pennsylvania court late last month, claiming it is in Collin’s best interest to live with his father upon his release from treatment. A source close to the situation told Radar, “Collin is very intelligent. He was always questioning Kate and talking back. Kate doesn’t like that.”

Jon Gosselin, who also shares kids Cara, Mady, Alexis, Leah, Joel, and Aaden with his estranged ex-wife, reportedly already has his daughter Hannah living with him.

Jon Gosselin has filed for full physical and legal custody of Collin once he is released from treatment.