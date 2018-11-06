Danielle Staub Dishes On ‘RHONJ’ Season 9: Fans Will See Relationships, Including Her Marriage, ‘Fall Apart’

Danielle Staub is telling all about the new episodes.

Danielle Staub opened up about the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during an interview with Hollywood Life on November 6.

As the mother-of-two continues to deal with the fallout from her recent split from Marty Caffrey, who she married in the Bahamas in May, she revealed what fans can expect to see in the coming episodes of the hit Bravo TV reality series.

“You see relationships come together. You see relationships fall apart. My marriage, but not limited to,” she joked. “And we’ll see everyone else on the couch. Do I regret anything that I said, no. I regret saying things not thinking of how it could be twisted.”

Staub was one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and appeared on the show in a full-time role for the first two seasons. Then, after reconciling with Teresa Giudice years ago, she was brought back to the show in a part-time role.

“I am an OG, friend or not. All I can say is I bring the game and I’m raising the bar,” she said of her recurring role.

Although many believed that Staub would be featured in a full-time role on the upcoming ninth season of the show, Bravo TV chose to continue to feature her only in a part-time position — despite all of the drama she endured with Caffrey during filming.

“There’s been several people reaching out as we get closer and closer to November 7th, and they’re starting to get opinionated that I’m not in the posters,” Staub admitted. “All the fans want to know is if I’m there and I’m here and I’m OK with whatever it is right now. Time will tell.”

Instead of upgrading Danielle Staub from a part-time role to a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 9, Bravo TV opted to bring two new housewives to the show — including Jennifer Aydin and Jacqueline Goldschneider.

As for which of the new housewives Staub likes the most, she said that it was Aydin who she hit it off with. Staub suggested that her troubled past with Jacqueline Laurita prevented her from getting to know Goldschneider.

“My strongest connection was with Jennifer over Jackie,” she said. “Maybe it has something to do with the name, I don’t know [referencing Jacqueline Laurita]. Just kidding — Not really!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, November 7. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.