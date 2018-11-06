Spoilers For ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ 2019 Season: Colton Underwood’s Final Rose Frontrunner Teased By Reality Steve

Colton Underwood is hoping to find lasting love this winter on ABC’s The Bachelor, and spoilers suggest that one particular lady may be a frontrunner for his final rose of the 2019 season. Filming won’t wrap up until later in November — and the season finale won’t air until March — but gossip guru Reality Steve says that based on what he’s hearing, there’s one specific woman to watch.

As the Inquisitr has detailed, Colton Underwood has reportedly wrapped up his hometown dates, and has flown to Portugal with his final three ladies. According to rumor king Reality Steve, one of those three women has been a frontrunner for a while now.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that Underwood has taken Hannah Godwin, Cassie Randolph, and Tayshia Adams to Portugal for the fantasy suite overnight dates. It will probably take some time yet to get additional spoilers beyond that, as things tend to be hidden pretty well by the production crew — at least until filming is over — once these overnights begin.

Despite what will probably be a lack of additional spoilers for a week or two yet, Reality Steve says that he’s hearing that Cassie is a clear frontrunner.

“I will be stunned if Cassie Randolph doesn’t win. The one thing I heard a few weeks into filming more often than not was, ‘Cassie is gonna win, and Caelynn will be Bachelorette.'”

Reality Steve does have a pretty solid streak when it comes to accurately spoiling frontrunners for the Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons. He named Garrett Yrigoyen as Becca Kufrin’s frontrunner last spring, as the Inquisitr reported, and he called it right in a handful of other seasons as well — including those for Ben Higgins, JoJo Fletcher, Nick Viall, and Andi Dorfman.

Cassie’s involvement in Colton’s season has generated some buzz on other sites, such as reddit, where some think she has a good shot at making it pretty far. Will anything that happens during the overnight fantasy suite dates propel either Tayshia or Hannah into that frontrunner position? If Underwood does pick Randolph, do they have a shot at making their relationship go the distance?

Reality Steve will be sharing more spoilers about Colton Underwood’s season over the next few weeks — and he’ll probably have a few juicy tidbits that he holds until the January premiere, as well. People are certainly buzzing about Colton being chosen as the lead for ABC’s The Bachelor during the 2019 season, and everybody will be anxious to see whether his final rose goes to Cassie Randolph or one of the other bachelorettes on the cast.