Halsey Shows Off Her Incredible Body In Sizzling Bikini Shot

Despite the winter months ahead, singer Halsey looked golden-bronzed and summer-ready in a sexy shot posted to her Instagram account, in which the singer is wearing nothing more than a bathing suit.

The impromptu photo shoot appears to have been staged in a bathroom, judging by the tile on the wall and the white towels hanging in the background. Halsey captured the photo in classic mirror-selfie fashion–on her phone through the reflection of a large oval mirror with a thick black frame.

The “Bad At Love” singer stunned in a teal triangle-cut bikini top and a skimpy pair of matching bottoms that she tugs at with her right hand, showcasing the singer’s assets, toned thighs, and her incredibly flat stomach for her 9.6 million followers on the social media platform. The swimsuit appeared to have a yellow detail printed on it, which viewers can presume are lemons based off of the photo’s caption: three lemon emojis. Halsey accessorized her barely-there outfit with a set of three chokers around her neck, which is where the mirror cuts her off, leaving her face out of the shot.

Several of the musician’s tattoos are visible in the photo, including the phrase “These violent delights have violent ends” on her left arm, which is holding up the cell phone she used to take the photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Halsey and rapper G-Eazy split up in October for the second time this year after rekindling their romance shortly after the MTV VMAs in August, where they were seen holding hands after a party.

According to E! News, sources say the breakup was partially due to distance, and more specifically an incident in L.A. where G-Eazy was seen flirting with a couple girls after a performance at the Karma International Party while then-girlfriend Halsey was performing in Tokyo.

This past weekend, Halsey attended another MTV award show solo–the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain, turning heads again on the red carpet in a see-through nude lace gown adorned with rhinestones.

The bold look, as noted by Teen Vogue, was different than some of the singer’s previous red carpet looks, which have included sheer tops and rhinestone bras.

Halsey took to the stage at the award show, giving the performance debut of her new single “Without Me.” She performed the new track while attached to a prop chain, belting out the lyrics–which Hollywood Life reported are inspired by her breakup with G-Eazy–while standing in the rain.