Paulina Gretzky Stuns In Sexy Bikini Snap On Instagram

Once again, Paulina Gretzky is showing off her incredible body on Instagram — and it’s driving her followers wild.

It’s not uncommon for the 29-year-old to post photos of herself in skin-baring outfits for her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. Today, she was at it again, posting another sexy bikini photo while also promoting the Indah clothing brand. In the image, Gretzky reclines in what appears to be her backyard, resting on a lounge chair.

The blonde bombshell lies on her stomach as she looks into the camera, wearing a pair of aviators on her face. In the photo, Paulina’s toned and tanned body is fully on display in a stringed bikini, exposing her fit legs and torso. The mother-of-two wears her long, blonde locks down as she relaxes in the sultry photo.

So far, the model has gotten a lot of attention from her post — accruing over 6,000 likes and 60 plus comments in just a short time of the post having going live. Some fans commented on the photo to let Paulina know how beautiful she looks, while countless other followers chimed in to say that they would be purchasing the bikini from the website that she tagged.

One coy fan wrote, “Hello! Nice view.”

“Beautiful pic and view,” another user chimed in.

“Looks very relaxing and comfortable,” one more user commented.

Paulina’s latest post comes shortly after a brief absence from the social media plaform. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Paulina returned to Instagram after a two month absence, sharing photos of herself from Halloween. Prior to that, it was reported that Gretzky’s relationship with golfer Dustin Johnson was on the outs after she had deleted all photos of Johnson from her Instagram account, sparking split rumors.

But, Johnson liked Gretzky’s recent photo on her account, making many fans think that the pair is indeed together again. Back in September, Johnson took to his Twitter account to let fans know that he and Paulina were having some issues in their relationship — and also that they were doing their best to work through it.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson told fans.

It was also reported that Johnson got into a bit of an argument with fellow golfer Brooks Koepka, the argument being spawned as Johnson believed that Koepka was getting too close to Gretzky amid their relationship troubles. Dustin and Paulina recently went to a Kid Rock concert together, again making fans believe that they are working things out.

Dustin and Paulina share two children together, River and Tatum.