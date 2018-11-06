Texas 2018 Election Live Results: Follow Voting Totals From Senate Race Between Beto O’Rourke And Ted Cruz

Those who want to follow live results from the Texas 2018 election will have several options to watch live voting totals from one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races.

In the Lonestar State, Republican incumbent Ted Cruz is facing a stiff challenge from Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who has drawn national attention to the race and attracted some big-name endorsements. Cruz was once seen as a clear favorite in the race given his stature in the Republican Party and his robust fundraising apparatus, but O’Rourke has been closing in the polls and drawn into a statistical tie heading into Election Day, per the Inquisitr.

The Texas Senate race has generated national interest and could play a large role in the entire 2018 midterm elections. Democrats are staging a long-shot campaign to regain control of the Senate, and an upset victory in Texas —- which would be the first Democrat to win a statewide race in Texas in more than 20 years — could set the stage for them to take control.

O’Rourke has spent the summer crisscrossing the state, taking on a campaign strategy that has him meeting as many voters and attending as many events as possible while shunning donations from Super PACs. As the Daily Beast reported, this has earned him comparisons to another very popular and fast-rising Democrat from the past.

“This personal connection to O’Rourke drives his supporters—much like the millions who voted for Trump or Barack Obama years earlier. O’Rourke speaking fluent Spanish doesn’t hurt, either. Whenever O’Rourke dives into a run in Spanish during his rallies, the crowd goes wild.”

As CBS News noted, many are characterizing the Texas 2018 Senate race as a referendum on Donald Trump, and Cruz has called frequently on his onetime rival to help boost his chances. Trump has stumped for Cruz and gone on the attack against his opponent. It could give Cruz the boost he needs to stave off O’Rourke — while Trump’s popularity has dipped nationwide, he is still comparatively popular in Texas.

As Newsweek noted, Trump’s approval was still over 50 percent in September, while nationally it was close to 10 percentage points lower.

Those who want to follow the Texas 2018 election results live can find up-to-the-minute voting totals from the New York Times and Politico. There are also a number of options to follow the Texas Senate race on livestream coverage, with live video offered from CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, ABC 13 in Houston, and Fox 7 Austin.