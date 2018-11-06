‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers: Colton Underwood’s Final 3 Ladies Revealed By Reality Steve

Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season will wrap up filming quite soon and fans cannot wait to get spoilers about his final rose pick. Gossip king Reality Steve has been sharing teasers throughout filming and in his latest updates, he says that Colton’s final three women have been determined.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that Hannah Godwin, Cassie Randolph, Tayshia Adams, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were the final four women and they all took Colton Underwood home to meet their families. Now, another rose ceremony has been held and one of those four was eliminated.

According to Reality Steve’s latest blog post, Caelynn was the lady who was eliminated after her hometown date with Colton. He says that she had a lot of activity on her Instagram page right after her elimination last Saturday, following other gals from this Bachelor season and accepting follow requests from others. However, it seems she also fully deleted the page shortly after all of the activity.

Caelynn’s participation this season has been a buzzworthy topic within some circles. As the reigning Miss North Carolina USA, she was expected to crown the new winner in the pageant that was held recently. However, she was still filming Underwood’s Bachelor season, so she was a no-show. Within the pageant community, this apparently has not gone over well.

(SPOILER): Colton and Caelynn in Fredericksburg, VA today on Princess Anne St for her hometown date taking a horse drawn carriage pic.twitter.com/n6eMy2aBfH — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 29, 2018

Reality Steve tweeted out some photos of Colton and Caelynn filming her hometown date in Virginia last week, so that does confirm that she made it to the final four. Given her involvement in the pageant community, it seems fairly unlikely she’ll stay off Instagram for long and people will be curious to see when she pops up again.

In the meantime, spoiler fans will be watching social media pages for the reported other three ladies Colton has kept to see if they share any signs regarding eliminations. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers detail that Underwood, Adams, Randolph, and Godwin are now in Portugal for the fantasy suite overnight dates.

WATCH NOW Miss North Carolina Caelynn Miller-Keyes is in the final 3! @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/W6HAQAO1Hg — Brien Blakely (@bblakelyFox46) May 22, 2018

Caelynn’s reported exit in this third spot will automatically generate buzz that perhaps she will go on to be the next Bachelorette lead. It is way too early to pin that down, as filming won’t start until next March. However, it seems likely that she’ll be a frontrunner to snag the gig.

Who will earn Colton Underwood’s final rose this winter? Will Reality Steve’s spoilers be accurate this time around? ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season debuts in January and fans cannot wait to get started.