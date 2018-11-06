The failed politician's next day in court is November 16.

Former Southern Charm star and South Carolina State Treasurer Thomas Ravenel learned yesterday that the sexual assault case against him will go to trial. The father of two has been accused by the former family nanny of attacking and sexually assaulting her while she was on the job.

Live5News had a reporter in the courtroom to share what transpired when Judge Stephen Harris determined there was enough evidence against Ravenel to hold the case over for trial. The victim, who has asked to be identified in the media as Nanny Dawn, was present in court, but Ravenel, the defendant was a no-show and was represented by local criminal attorney Cameron Blazer.

Charleston Detective Christopher Malinowski shared graphic testimony he was told by the alleged victim and other people close to the case who were aware of the allegations back in 2015.

The detective spoke to the alleged victim’s husband, daughter, and Kathryn Dennis, the mother of Ravenel’s two children, who he says confirmed that they were told about the event in January of 2015. Malinowski also reportedly spoke to several people who had signed NDAs as they do not hold up in criminal court.

Also shared at the hearing was the fact that the alleged victim’s cell phone from that time period which was recently entered into evidence. The delay with the cell phone was due to complications retrieving the data from a phone which had been out of service for more than a year.

We are hearing graphic testimony from a @CharlestonPD detective in the preliminary hearing for Thomas Ravenel. Ravenel is charged with assault and battery second degree. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/tzSWYNTQli — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) November 5, 2018

Sources close to the prosecution say that the phone contained photos of the alleged victim’s injuries as well as email and texts between those involved in the case acknowledging the event. Malinowski told the judge that the photos with relevant injuries were appropriately time-stamped, and Nanny Dawn’s assertion that the children were “exposed to constant alcohol and drugs” was validated by information found on the phone.

Ravenel’s lawyer commented that the case is a “he said, she said,” but the judge didn’t see it that way, and bound the case over for trial.

Per the Inquisitr, part of the court record is Ravenel’s prior arrests, one for cocaine use and distribution, for which he served 10 months in prison, and an arrest and conviction for drunk driving in the Hamptons which caused him to lose his license while filming Southern Charm during the second season.

The next hearing in the case will be held in the afternoon on November 16 and for now, Ravenel has surrendered his passport and can’t leave the state of South Carolina without the court’s permission.