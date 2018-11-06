Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Caught Harassing ‘Teen Mom 2’ Producers During Season 9 Filming

David Eason may be trying to get his wife fired.

Does Jenelle Evans’ husband want her fired from Teen Mom 2?

Nearly one year after David Eason was fired from the MTV series due to a series of homophobic posts shared on his now-deleted Twitter page, Evans’ husband turned up at her son Jace’s soccer game, where she was attempting to film scenes for the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2.

According to a November 5 report from the Hollywood Gossip, Evans was filming scenes for the show over the weekend when her husband suddenly began driving by her slowly — yelling the names of her producers out his window as he passed them.

Although it is unclear whether or not Eason truly wants Evans to get the axe from the show, the outlet suspected that he may be threatened by her success. The outlet also posited that Eason may be annoyed with the fact that Evans is their family’s sole breadwinner.

While Eason was raking in his own paycheck from MTV up until February of this year, he is no longer featured on the show at all — and is not making any money from his past appearances.

Ever since Eason was let go from his role on Teen Mom 2, his abrasive behavior has become more and more evident on social media. He continues to attack his wife’s co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry and Randy Houska, and to show off his collection of guns.

Although David Eason won’t be seen any more on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans has attempted to keep his career as a public figure going on YouTube, where he frequently shares clips from his day-to-day life. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped the ongoing backlash that he’s been receiving due to the claims of assault which Evans levied against him last month.

“My name is Jenelle Eason… and my husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans said through tears during a 911 call in October, via TMZ. “He pinned me down on the ground… in the yard and I think I heard my f**king collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

“He’s been drinking and I think that he got violent ’cause he was drinking. I’m recovering from a surgery I got on Monday,” she continued.

Then, weeks later, Evans suddenly changed her story.

“It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” Evans told E! News. “Everything is great… We are totally fine… We are feeling fine… Just taking time off social media… time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production, and will air sometime next year on MTV.