Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Abs In Crop Top And Jeans Ahead Of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid has had a busy week as she has been preparing for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, doing her best to encourage people to vote, wishing her father a happy birthday, and now congratulating friends and her boyfriend on a big accomplishment. Nearly every post that Hadid puts on her Instagram page goes wild and that’s already the case with her latest one.

Tuesday afternoon, Bella Hadid shared a couple of photos on her Instagram page congratulating those behind the launch of Hxouse, a Toronto collaborative workspace designed to help artists thrive. The Weeknd is behind this initiative, so it certainly makes sense that Hadid would do her best to hype up her boyfriend’s project.

Hadid says it was “epic” to watch this project come together. To celebrate the launch, Bella posted a photo showing her with The Weeknd and photographer Joachim Johnson, who is also integral in putting this project together.

In the photo Bella shared, she looks amazing in a black crop top and orange jeans with black cross embellishments on them. The black zipper top is cut in a way that showcases the model’s slim waist and taut abs and her long legs are angled to show off Hadid’s figure as well.

As the Daily Mail notes, Bella and The Weeknd are together practically nonstop these days. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, but these days they seem to be doing very well.

Hadid, 22, and the musician, 28, were spotted out in New York City earlier this week and once again, the model was flaunting her abs with another crop top. In this case, it was a black turtleneck crop top that looked amazing on her. The couple dressed similarly, with both wearing puffy black jackets and black sweatpants.

The post hyping her boyfriend’s project came not long after Bella shared a throwback photo on Instagram to honor her father’s birthday. Hadid’s fans loved seeing the shot of her as a little girl with her dad and she noted that she couldn’t wait to see him in a few days.

The Inquisitr shared earlier this week that Hadid was getting prepared for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Bella shared some sneak peeks from her fittings and the show is set to be filmed later this week and air in December.

The model’s career is on fire these days and her millions of fans love all of the saucy photos she shares on her Instagram page. She had nearly 21 million followers on the social media site, and this latest post snagged more than 120,000 likes in about 30 minutes. People will be anxious to see the full looks she’ll wear for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year and photos of those will likely emerge as the show is filmed later this week.