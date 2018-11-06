‘PUBG’ Could Finally Come To PlayStation 4 In December, Per ‘IGN’

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG as it’s more commonly known, looks like it’s finally coming to Sony’s PlayStation 4 game console in December 2018, according to IGN. That puts it out just in time for the end of the holiday shopping season.

PUBG was the game that really got the battle royale craze going, paving the way for Fortnite to captivate the mainstream gaming audience in a way we haven’t seen since Minecraft.

Unlike Fortnite, Battlegrounds hasn’t seen nearly the wide release — Fortnite is available on all major consoles including the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch — of the game that would come after it. This is because Microsoft has locked the game down in an exclusive contract for console gaming platforms, although PUBG is available on PC as well.

A content ID code for the North American and European versions of Battlegrounds and accompanying images were found on Sony’s servers, indicating that the game will be coming to the Sony platform.

Further reinforcing the notion that a release is imminent is the fact that, less than two months ago, the PlayStation 4 version of PUBG was spotted on the Korean rating board website.

Also corroborating this information, IGN reported in October that PUBG Corporation and publisher Bluehole were in talks with Sony to bring the game to Sony’s console.

Microsoft first released the game onto its Xbox One Preview program in December 2017, and it’s quite common for console exclusive deals to last for one year. This means that we’re rapidly approaching the likely end of said deal. If that date holds true, gamers might expect an official announcement to come very soon on the matter of an official release date for the PS4 version of the popular battle royale game.

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad backed up the release window in a forum post on ResetEra. Ahmad said, “It’ll [PUBG] be out next month, yeh.” All of these signs stack up to PlayStation fans playing PUGB at some point in the near future.

In terms of gameplay, PUBG and Fortnite offer several similarities — namely the battle royale structure. However, PUBG offers a more realistic style of gameplay, while Fortnite has a more cartoon-like art style. Fortnite also features an intricate building mechanic that further differentiates it from Battlegrounds.

Another place where PUBG and Fortnite differ is in their respective monetization strategies. Fortnite is available for free with in-game transactions, and PUBG sells for $29.99 upfront. Because the PS4 release is still just a rumor, we don’t have final confirmation of the price point, but we expect it to be available for the same amount as the PC and Xbox One versions.