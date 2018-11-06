Pregnant Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Says She’s ‘Doing Great’ After 3 Miscarriages

Mike gushed over his pregnant wife in a sweet new interview.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher is revealing how the country superstar is doing in her second pregnancy after suffering through three tragic miscarriages last year. Speaking out in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mike confirmed that she’s now “doing great” after the couple and their 3-year-old son Isaiah recently moved house.

“She’s doing great,” Fisher said of his wife, who’s currently expecting their second child. “We just moved. So, we’ve been packing and getting settled in our new house.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the couple sadly suffered through three consecutive miscarriages before falling pregnant with their current child, something Underwood emotionally opened up about during a candid interview in September.

Mike told the site that his wife’s now doing well while chatting to the site about his hilarious new parody video for his hunting line Catchin’ Deers, as he and his business partners playfully spoofed one of his wife’s most famous tracks “Before He Cheats” by changing the lyrics to “Before She Bleats” for a new music video.

Fisher told the site that his wife (who is a vegan) isn’t the biggest fan of his hunting, but gushed about how the couple – who married back in 2010 and celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in July – still make their relationship work.

“I think most people know she’s not a hunting fan, so I think she wanted to be able to plead the fifth and then be surprised,” Carrie’s husband said about her reaction to the parody song. “We just wanted to have fun with it [and] obviously showcase my vocal talent,” he joked.

Fisher, who shot to fame himself playing in the NHL for the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators, then admitted that the twosome work so well together because “opposites attract.”

“My wife is the best. She puts up with my hunting and she loves me,” he gushed of Carrie.

The couple are now expecting their second child together in the coming months, as Carrie officially announced on social media back in August.

As reported by People, Underwood revealed the very exciting baby news on her social media channels over the summer while telling fans that she, Mike and their son Isaiah couldn’t be more excited about the new arrival.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she gushed in a video as she sat underneath a number of balloons spelling out the world “Baby”, referencing her husband’s last name of Fisher.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Underwood and Fisher haven’t yet publicly confirmed their second baby’s gender of the due date, though as the Inquisitr previously reported, there’s been much speculation that the star may announce whether she’s expecting a baby girl or boy while co-hosting the 2018 CMA Awards later this month.

Carrie and her co-host Brad Paisley famously announced that the country superstar was expecting a boy during the awards show while she was pregnant with her first child in 2014.