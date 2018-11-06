Jennifer Aniston Is Excited, Anxious To Return To TV Alongside Reese Witherspoon According To ‘Hollywood Life’

'Jen feels the pressure of having a successful show like '"Friends" again as that was her last big stint on TV,' a source says.

Since starring in one of the most popular television shows of our generation, Jennifer Aniston is a little bit nervous to return to television a second time around.

As fans know, Aniston played the role of the now iconic Rachel Green for 10 seasons on the hit television series Friends. After that, Jen has kept busy in her career, shifting to mostly film and starring in movies like Rumor Has It, We’re the Millers, and Cake. Now, Jen is looking to return to a television series once again but this time she’s a little bit nervous, especially due to the fact that Friends was so popular and successful.

Aniston will star alongside Reese Witherspoon in a new Apple series and though it’s a super exciting time for the 49-year-old, it’s also really nerve-racking for Jennifer. A source tells the Hollywood Life that Aniston is “extremely anxious and nervous” to return to TV. And not only is the pressure on due to the incredible success of Friends, but Jen is also nervous because Witherspoon is coming off the second season of her hit show Big Little Lies, which was also wildly popular.

“She’s also excited, however, the anxiety of having a successful show is getting to her. It’s been years since she’s had a big hit and Jen feels the pressure of having a successful show like Friends again as that was her last big stint on TV.”

All we can say is, WHOA. https://t.co/aPvpctmQ03 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 31, 2018

Now, all Jennifer can think about is how she wants the show to be successful and she’s setting the bar for herself really high. Another adjustment that Jennifer is worried about now that she’s shifting back to television is the filming schedule. Obviously, filming a TV series is a lot different than filming a movie, so Jen is trying to wrap her mind around that as filming is set to begin sometime this week.

According to Deadline, Aniston’s new series that will be released on Apple at a future date. It is centered around a morning television show and the series will give an inside look at what goes on in the lives of the people who star in morning talk shows while also exploring the challenges that arise in the profession. The show does not yet have a title but along with Aniston and Witherspoon, it will feature another big name in Steve Carrell.

It’s been reported that Carrell will play the role of Mitch Kessler, a morning TV anchor who is struggling to stay afloat with all of the changes going on in the media landscape. In the past, the actor played the role of Brick Tamland, a TV weatherman, in the hit film Anchorman so he does have a little bit of experience when it comes to playing a TV personality.

It is unknown when the series will hit Apple.