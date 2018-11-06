Pamela Anderson Blasted After Saying Me Too Movement ‘Paralyzes Men’

The former ‘Baywatch’ babe says the current wave of feminism bores her.

Pamela Anderson is taking on the Me Too movement, but she’s not on the same side as many of her fellow feminist female stars. In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the Playboy model turned Baywatch star admitted she is “not a fan” of the current “wave of feminism” as more women continue to come out with horror stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted by powerful men, often during private business meetings in Hollywood.

In the interview, Anderson admitted that her views won’t be popular but said she just can’t help herself.

“I think this feminism can go too far. I’m a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyzes men. I think that this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me. I’m sorry; I’ll probably get killed for saying that.”

Anderson went on to criticize some of the accusers who have come forward with stories about beings sexually assaulted during business meetings with high-powered Hollywood men. The mom of two, whose exes include musicians Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, said the accusers should have used their instincts to avoid the situation.

“My mother taught me don’t go to a hotel with a stranger. If someone opens the door in a bathrobe and it’s supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with somebody else. I think some things are just common sense.”

Anderson also added a joke, saying, “Or, if you go in, get the job. I’m Canadian, I’m going to speak my mind. I’m sorry, I’m not politically correct.”

As expected, Pamela Anderson was promptly blasted online, with angry commenters pointing fingers at her own past as a sex tape star and Playboy Playmate who considered Hugh Hefner a mentor.

#metoo Shame on u Pamela! This just means you've never been in a situation where the guy chose to push past a lack of consent. But you've spent your career giving men the illusion of universal consent that the rest of us have to navigate. https://t.co/iDoRDbriLK — magnolia3169 (@magnolia3169) November 6, 2018

Pamela Anderson said on 60 Minutes that she's a feminist, but considers third wave feminism to be a bore. Is she more of a fan of the second-wave feminism that would condemn her for praising Playboy and Hugh Hefner as empowering? She seems v confused — Cathy (@catherinebouris) November 5, 2018

BTW, I 100% guarantee you that pam anderson faced the exact same issues as other women in Hollywood did. She basically admitted as much and also admitted it was how she got her jobs over the years. "Or you go in and get the job". — Tom Crinstam (@THCrinstam) November 6, 2018

Pamela Anderson made similar statements late last year during an appearance the now-defunct Megyn Kelly Today. Anderson later posted a message to her official website to clarify that she was not victim blaming and to warn young stars to “be proactive” when dealing with the seduction of Hollywood.

“Don’t get in cars with strangers,” Anderson wrote. “Don’t go to hotel rooms alone for an audition. …Victims are not to blame, they never are. … Predators are always to blame — solely and entirely. That doesn’t mean we can’t take common-sense measures to keep ourselves safe and avoid harmful situations.”

In another segment of the 60 Minutes Australia interview, which you can see below, Pamela Anderson praised late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for protecting her from Hollywood predators.