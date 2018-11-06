‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Sports A Plunging Pink Swimsuit & Daisy Dukes In Jamaica

The star also rocked a grey bikini in a snap with her 11-year-old son.

Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star Melissa Gorga is showing off her incredible beach body in a neon pink swimsuit and short denim shorts in a new snap posted to her Instagram account on November 5. The 39-year-old mom of three stunned fans on the social media site this week as she shared the picture showing off her swimwear as she posed alongside her shirtless husband Joe Gorga.

The sweet snap showed the couple – who married back in 2004 – smiling for the camera in front of the water as Gorga showed off some serious skin in her swimwear and ripped daisy dukes while vacationing together in Jamaica.

“Jumping into luminous water tonight,” Gorga captioned the photo with her husband, who is the brother of fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice. Melissa then captioned the photo with the hashtag “jamaciannights.”

But her pink one-piece upload certainly isn’t the only swimwear photo she’s shared with her more than 1.5 million followers since she and her family – including children Antonia, Joey, and Gino – all headed to the Caribbean to soak up the sun together.

Escaping the New Jersey fall, on November 5, Melissa shared a shot of herself showing off her incredible bikini body while posing with her 11-year-old son Gino.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Gorga shared the snap on her account which featured her posing alongside her eldest son in a two-piece bikini while she referred to him as being her “stud” in the caption.

The upload had the reality star flaunting her tan as she put her arm around her boy while rocking dark shades and a grey bikini. The star also had her hair away from her face in a braid.

“Gino is my stud,” she wrote in the caption of the photo that showcased her amazing abs, using the hashtags “nogirlsallowed” and “mommyandson.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this week Melissa was giving fans a look at her seriously impressive bikini body once again as she took a dip in the ocean.

Posting another sultry snap to Instagram after arriving in Jamaica, the RHONJ star posed in a black bikini with tie string bottoms and a red bandanna in her hair.

Gorga has previously revealed that she credits weightlifting as the secret to her amazing bikini body while revealing that she actually enjoys hitting the gym.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

“I work out four to five days a week and it’s part of my life,” she previously told Us Weekly of her passion for health and fitness back in June. “That one hour a day is for me. And it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids.”

Melissa also told the outlet that she sees hitting the gym as being an “investment” in herself, adding, “It’s not a punishment to go to the gym, it’s a gift.”