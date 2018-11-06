Ben Affleck Fears Playboy Playmate Shauna Sexton May Leak Sex Tape, Per ‘Radar Online’

Ben Affleck is coming to terms with the fact that his ex-girlfriend, Playboy Playmate Shauna Sexton, may have recorded sex tapes of the two of them this past summer, according to Radar Online. Since Affleck’s battle with his alcohol addiction was at its peak at the time of his relationship, the Justice League‘s star cannot clearly recall his time with Sexton before he returned to rehab.

According to E! Affleck began “heavily drinking alone at home” after he broke up with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, whom he dated for over a year. It was during this period that he hooked up with Playboy model Sexton. Within a very short space of time, he was re-admitted to a rehab facility on August 22.

Affleck recently found out that Sexton may have made secret tapes of the star while he was in a drunken haze. The actor is reportedly terrified that she could release the tapes at any given time given that he broke up with her shortly after he spent 30 days at the rehab center.

Radar Online’s source exclusively reported that, “She told Ben she didn’t need him, and she was going to be the next Kim Kardashian.” Affleck allegedly took the warning to his team.

“He and his team took that as a threat that she has a sex tape.”

Affleck (46) who is the father of Violet (12, Seraphina (9), and Samuel (6) swears that they never made a sex tape. This is in stark contrast to the Affleck who has emerged from rehab in recent months. Inquisitr reported that he and Jennifer Garner (46) have established a ritual of going to Garner’s church every Sunday. It also seems as if he’s much healthier these days, per Inquisitr.

Although Affleck does not recall having recorded a sex tape, those close to him don’t trust his memory around the time that he relapsed. They fear that Sexton could leak a recording of any number of things.

“He’s been given a stern warning that he can’t trust her. He was so off the deep end when he was with her, that she could have anything to leak – a sex tape of the two of them, Ben doing drugs or drunk, or him just saying stupid stuff he wouldn’t want anyone to hear.” “Everyone’s worried about how much she knows.”

It is reported that he hasn’t cut all ties with the 22-year-old model, but he did break up with Sexton last month.