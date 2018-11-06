‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Weighs In On Lisa Vanderpump Being Bullied By Her ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars

What is Billie Lee saying about Lisa Vanderpump being ousted by her 'Real Housewives' co-stars?

Billie Lee can relate to what Lisa Vanderpump is going through with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on November 5, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said she’s compassionate toward her SUR Restaurant boss because she too has been left out by her peers.

“When I do see her, I give her hugs because I know what it feels like to be the outcast and not everyone loving and accepting of you no matter what you’re doing in life so I just send her love and sometimes I feel like I can tell she’s going through a hard time, especially after her brother passed,” Lee said.

“It’s hard for her and I just always send her love,” Lee explained.

Throughout the past couple of months, Vanderpump has been responding to fans who have accused her co-stars of leaving her out of events and bullying her with heart emojis, which seem to suggest their suspicions are correct.

Adding to the evidence of Vanderpump’s tweets are Lee’s statements to Hollywood Life.

“Obviously she’s so busy and she’s opened Tom Tom and they’re already expanding it,” Lee continued. “I feel like she’s always on the go and I would like to see her calm down a little bit and not be so stressed with negative people who are trying to bring her down.”

According to Lee, she’d like to see Vanderpump walk away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, at least for the time being.

“Yeah, it’s very stressful for her and to be honest, hopefully she does take some time off,” Lee confirmed.

Lisa Vanderpump began filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 with her co-stars over the summer but after an alleged feud with the other women, she quit filming scenes with them and began filming scenes only by herself. A short time later, Lisa Rinna called her out for refusing to film with other women for six entire weeks of production.

Lisa Rinna also called out Vanderpump on her Instagram page in September for refusing to participate in a group photo shoot for the new season. As fans may have seen, Rinna and Erika Girardi appeared in an Instagram video and revealed Vanderpump wouldn’t come out of her dressing room and interact with her co-stars.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to air on Bravo sometime in 2019.