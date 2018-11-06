Here’s Where You Can Get Free Food And Discounted Rides Just For Voting Today

Just for performing your patriotic duty as an American citizen and exercising your right to vote, you can score some free food at some of the most popular restaurant chains nationwide. You can also get a discounted ride to your local voting place if you cannot get there without one as well.

All you have to do to score the freebies and discounted items is by proudly showing your “I Voted” sticker to snag the good stuff.

Some of the restaurants do require you to purchase a main meal or drink but if you’re going to eat there anyway, hey, why not get something for nothing as well!

Here are some of the deals you can score, courtesy of the folks at Thrillist and USA Today, that includes not only free food but other deals you can get just for today if you voted.

Shake Shack

The popular shake, fries, and burger joint will give you free fries with any order on Election Day. Just show them your “I Voted” sticker in-store or use the code “ivoted” on the Shack App to get a deal.

Potbelly

When you make a purchase at the popular eatery wearing your “I voted” sticker on your shirt, you’ll get a free cookie.

Taco John’s

If you are a fan of Taco John’s and have their reward app, you’ll find an offer for a free order of chips and nacho cheese ready for you because isn’t it lucky that Election Day is also National Nacho Day?

California Tortilla

All you have to do is tell the fine folks at California Tortilla you voted and boom, you’re getting free chips and queso.

Birch Coffee

Show you’ve voted by flashing your sticker at any of the store’s 10 New York City locations and you will get your much-needed java fix for free.

Bring your “I Voted” sticker to any of our 10 shops today for a free drip coffee!#BirchLovesYou #Vote pic.twitter.com/pe3syycDCP — Birch Coffee (@BirchCoffee) November 6, 2018

Farm Burger

Across all the restaurant’s 12 locations, Farm Burger will give voters a free order of fries to anyone with a voting sticker proudly displayed on their person.

Lime

Just enter the code LIME2VOTE18 to unlock the Lime fleet of shared bikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters for a free ride to polling locations, up to 30 minutes.

Get ready for Election Day by claiming your 50% off Lyft ride to the polls at https://t.co/DUtkHzzOt1 and reviewing your polling location at https://t.co/tXpVRlW9C0! pic.twitter.com/G5v6I8Orry — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 4, 2018

Lyft

Lyft is providing 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country and free rides to underserved communities “that face significant obstacles to transportation.” To get a discount, enter your zip code on Lyft’s partner, Buzzfeed’s website, as per USA Today.

You drive the vote, we’ll get you to the polls. Learn more about how we’re helping people show up on Election Day. https://t.co/ftLaWCEhZ7 — Uber (@Uber) October 4, 2018

Uber

Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. The most recent version of the Uber app is needed, and all you do is enter promotional code VOTE2018 in your app.

What are you waiting for? It’s as easy as making an informed choice and getting rewarded for it too!