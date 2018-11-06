Watch Napoli Vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

In the most anticipated match of the UEFA Champions League Matchday Four, Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli host French champions Paris Saint-Germain in a must-win game for both teams.

In what looks like a must-win game for both sides to have a chance of advancing out of Group C in the UEFA Champions League, Italian Serie A third-place side SSC Napoli will host French leaders and champions Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in a game that will mark a return to Italy, as Calcio Mercato reports, for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi “GiGi” Buffon, who until last season performed the same duties for Napoli’s archrival in the Italian top flight Juventus. But the focus for both sides will be on winning and keeping pace with group-taping Liverpool, in the match that will live stream from Naples.

“I know the San Paolo Stadium very well and above all I know the feeling that there is between the team and its fans,” said the 40-year-old Buffon, who was part of Italy’s most recent World Cup winners in 2006, per Sport 24.

“It’s very emotional! If I chose to continue to play at 40 years it’s because football generates emotions like nothing else. I’m really lucky to be able to return in Italy, against Naples, in a Champions League match.”

But Buffon is no stranger to Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has been at the helm of AC Milan, Real Madrid, and even Chelsea — all teams that have been rivals with Juventus at some point, according to Calcio Mercato.

Legendary former Juventus goalie ‘GiGi’ Buffon returns to Italy in the PSG net this time. Thananuwat Srirasant / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s SSC Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Matchday Four clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 60,000-seat Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Campania, Italy, on Tuesday, November 6. That start time will be the same in France, which lies in the same time zone. In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Gli Azzurri-Les Rouge-et-Bleu match starts at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, November 7.

For PSG and Brazil star Neymar, the clash with Napoli has taken on the magnitude of a Champions League final, according to Goal.com.

“It’s a very difficult match, it will be a final for us,” Neymar said. “We must approach it as if it were the last game of our lives.”

Napoli Manager Carlo Ancelotti leads his team into a crucial match that could determine their Champions League survival. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To watch the SSC Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League battle for survival in Group C live stream online from the San Paolo, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Napoli vs. PSG showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Champions League match stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Group C battle live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans can watch a live stream of the French leaders visiting the Italian third-place side by accessing the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in France, RMC Sport will stream the Champions League match. Italian fans can watch Napoli play PSG via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.