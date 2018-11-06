Ashley Graham & Paloma Elsesser Put Their Booty On Full Display In ’80s-Inspired Photo Shoot

Models Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser are hiding nothing in their latest photo shoot for V Magazine.

The plus-size models recently posed for an ’80s-inspired shoot for the magazine and the result is eye-popping. In one photo posted to the magazine’s Instagram account, 31-year-old Sports Illustrated sensation Graham is posing on the left of 26-year-old Elsesser with their booty facing the camera.

In the snap, Graham is wearing an oversized red jacket while Elsesser is rocking a pink jacket of a similar model. Both models have a bandanna tied to their waist while sporting naked buttocks for the shot. The jackets reach until about half of their bottoms, leaving the other half exposed.

“Butts out for winter! Major models @ashleygraham and @palomija get cheekier than ever in the #V116 fashion story ‘Curves Ahead’!” the caption underneath the shot reads.

In about three hours, the shot garnered more than 3,400 likes and more than 40 comments. Graham herself wrote in the comment box – “Peachy.”

In another shot, Elsesser is lying on top of Graham, who is on her side, in a white setting. Both models are rocking matching outfits consisting of a long-sleeved one-piece in tones of orange, yellow, and turquoise. Elsesser is rocking purple gloves while Graham has on red ones. From the accessories to their big hair-sprayed hairs to their colorful eyeshadow and strapped high heels, the photo screams the 1980s in the best way possible.

The photo was liked more than 1,100 times and commenters thanked V Magazine for using bigger models.

“Props [to the magazine] for plus sized models!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

In a third photo, the two models are rocking vibrant flower print blouses ripped straight from the ’80s as Graham approaches Elsesser with her mouth open. The snap also garnered more than 1,100 likes.

In 2016, Graham became the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as the Daily Mail pointed out. Before that feat, the model started out in 2001, when she signed her first professional modeling deal. Graham has gone on to be featured on the pages of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, and Elle. She has also appeared in several Levi’s commercial campaigns.

The younger Elsesser was discovered on Instagram by makeup artist Pat McGrath, according to the Daily Mail. She has since modeled the Jason Wu x Eloquii capsule collection, Nike, Fenty Beauty, and Glossier’s Body Hero campaign, the report stated.