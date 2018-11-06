Courtney Stodden Strips Down To Sexy Lingerie In Latest Instagram Snap

Courtney Stodden has been preaching a message of body positivity and acceptance lately, and the star is certainly no stranger to showing off her curvy figure on social media. After years of being super thin, the 24-year-old is embracing her new, fuller physique, while reminding her fans that all body types are beautiful.

Stodden looked incredible as she posed in a sexy black lingerie set for her latest Instagram snap. The former reality TV star wore her blonde locks in a Marilyn Monroe-fashion and paired her racy ensemble with huge hoop earrings and long fingernails for her gorgeous black-and-white photo.

In the caption, she wrote, “I’d rather eat potatoes and drink champagne than be an xs! #curvygirl.”

Some of her 263,000 followers were quick to shower her with compliments, with one Instagram user saying, “I mean all I eat is potatoes and I’m a 0 but honestly, potatoes are so good that even if they affected me like that I’d still eat them. Food’s good. YOU’RE good. Love you,” while another wrote, “You look so much better this way!! Happy 2 see you happy. Carry on!” Stodden’s latest picture has already garnered almost 10,000 likes and 400 comments.

It is not the first time the reality star turned singer has spoken about body acceptance. As reported by the Daily Mail, Stodden shared a series of lingerie photos last month alongside the caption, “I used to starve myself. I’m learning to love food. Of course there’s a balance… with everything in life — but b***, I’m gonna eat.”

She also posted a picture of herself next to a picture of Justin Bieber’s wife, model Hailey Baldwin, in which they’re seen wearing the same bikini model. She said, “This isn’t a ‘Who wore the same black bikini better?’ This is NOT a comparison — this is a celebration of all body types! @haileybaldwin #bodypositive #slim #curvy.”

Not only is she at the forefront of the body confidence movement many celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and plus-size model Ashley Graham, have been advocating for lately, but Stodden is also busy launching her career as a singer. She recently released her debut album Off The Record and performed at The Peppermint Club. As a music performer, she goes by the alter ego Ember.

The Washington native rose to stardom after marrying actor Doug Hutchison, 58, in 2011 at the young age of 16. The couple announced their split in February 2017, and Stodden filed for divorce in March this year.