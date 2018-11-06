Jimmy Buffett Rallies For Florida’s Andrew Gillum, Conservatives Lash Out At Iconic Musician

Jimmy Buffett plays a song as he performs at a Get Out the Vote rally for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Florida Democratic governor candidate Andrew Gillum
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Things are certainly intense with this week’s midterm elections and that is especially the case in Florida as Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum campaigns against Republican Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial race. Iconic musician Jimmy Buffett has done some campaigning and rallying for Gillum in recent days and this has prompted some anger among conservatives.

As Yahoo! Finance details, Jimmy Buffett performed at a rally over the weekend in support of the Democratic candidates in Florida, particularly Andrew Gillum. Buffett even tweaked the wording as he sang “Come Monday,” and this has prompted some on the right to say they will be boycotting the singer.

“Come Tuesday, things will change. Come Tuesday, we’re making a change. It’s been two insane years and it’s time to really switch gears. It’s been two insane years and it’s time to switch gears.”

Fox News reports that Buffett also changed some of the words when he sang “Margaritaville” during his recent rally.

“Some people say there’s a red tide to blame, but I know, that it’s all Rick Scott’s fault.”

The West Palm Beach event featuring Buffett drew a great crowd by the looks of things. However, it also generated a fair amount of negative buzz among those on the right. Some are speaking out on Twitter and via other avenues calling for a boycott of Buffett and anything connected to him.

Some have noted their disappointment in Buffett, saying he doesn’t care about Florida and they plan to stop supporting him and his products. Others say they’ve followed Buffett to shows all around the country, but that they’ll shift their support to other musicians now.

Buffett is just the latest celebrity to help Gillum and other Democratic candidates campaign in Florida in recent days. Former President Barack Obama paid the state a visit, and Gillum has been supported by others like DJ Khaled, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Tiffany Haddish, Rihanna, Common, Gabrielle Union, and former NBA player Grant Hill.

In addition, Gillum and his wife were joined by some powerful Latina women at a recent event. Eva Longoria, Rosario Dawson, Gina Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, and America Ferrera helped hype up the crowds over the weekend in Kissimmee.

While Jimmy Buffett’s support for Gillum and other Democratic candidates in Florida have ruffled the feathers of some of his conservative fans, he’s been vocal about supporting the left before. For example, the singer supported Democrat Gwen Graham in the gubernatorial primary, but seemingly didn’t hesitate to shift his support to Gillum after the primary.

At this point, Andrew Gillum is said to be polling slightly ahead of Ron DeSantis heading into Tuesday’s election. Will all of this support from big names like Jimmy Buffett and the others help him win? This will be a closely watched election as the day plays out and people across the nation are anxious to see what happens.