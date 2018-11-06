Dana White Scoffs At Khabib Nurmagomedov Making $50 Million For Next Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently went on record saying that his client should make $50 million for his next fight. Dana White, UFC President, doesn’t think that figure is realistic.

When MMAJunkie asked White whether that figure was something Nurmagomedov could expect to make, he answered with a sarcastic, “Sure.”

That $50 million number wasn’t just pulled out of thin air, though. That is amount that Conor McGregor estimated he would end up making for his UFC 229 bout.

“The other guy we just fought, he said he made $50 million,” Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports. “I think as a global superstar, Khabib bypassed him.”

That begs the question: what is a realistic amount for Khabib to expect in his next fight? As the man who defeated Connor Mcgrogor, should he expect to receive the same payday?

On that subject, Dana White went on to say, “They know what’s realistic for them,” White said. “They know the answer to that question. It’s fun to say, though.”

It would seem that the fight that would generate the most money for Nurmagomedov is a rematch with McGregor, but there are plenty of other fights on the table, including former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St. Pierre and lightweight contender Tony Ferguson.

After the UFC 229 fight, Dana White said he spoke with McGregor for over an hour and that McGregor claimed that he would love a rematch with Nurmagomedov, but he would “fight whoever I’ve got to fight to get back to him.”

That leaves the door open for Nurmagomedov to take other fights, but if he’s looking for that $50 million payday (or anything close the that amount), a fight with McGregor could be the most lucrative. It also leaves things open for McGregor, who could finish off his trilogy with Nate Diaz or take another fight to get back to Nurmagomedov.

With all that said, everything is on hold right now, as the Nevada State Athletic Commission has yet to make a ruling on whether there will be extended suspensions for McGregor and Nurmagomedov, following the chaos that took place after their previous matchup. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor and then all hell broke loose when Khabib jumped over the cage and went after Dillon Danis, a member of McGregor’s entourage. From there, a brawl ensued. A resolution to the situation is expected in December when possible suspension and financial sanctions will be handed out by the commission.

Despite Daniel Cormier having just defended his heavyweight crown against Derrick Lewis — becoming the first fighter ever to defend championships in two weight classes — the event most people are talking about is still UFC 229, at which Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor.