Missouri Voters Consider Three Confusing, Contradictory Medical Marijuana Measures Today

Voters in the Show-Me State must decide which of three competing measures -- or none of them -- that they'll approve.

Missouri voters will have to choose between three contradictory and confusing ballot initiatives on Tuesday, and any — or all — of those initiatives face uncertain futures in Jefferson City if more than one initiative gets a majority of “Yes” votes, KSDK-TV (St. Louis) reports.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Show-Me State is one of four states — the others being Utah, Michigan, and North Dakota — that will be putting cannabis legalization initiatives, medical or recreational, on the ballots this Tuesday. But in Missouri, it’s not simply a matter of “Yes” or “No.” That’s because two medical cannabis related constitutional amendments — and one legislative initiative — are on the ballot, and voters have to decide which one they support, if any at all.

Amendment 2

The most liberal of the three propositions is Amendment 2. Similar to medical marijuana programs in other states, if A2 passes, Missourians over the age of 18 would be able to get a physician’s recommendation — and then be able to purchase medical cannabis at licensed dispensaries. Sales of medical cannabis products would be taxed at four percent, with the money going towards veterans aid programs.

The amendment also allows patients to grow their own cannabis — up to six flowering plants. Amendment 2 is the only initiative that allows patients to grow their own.

Amendment 3

Also called the “Bradshaw Amendment” because it bestows considerable power on the man who pushed for it, Springfield attorney Brad Bradshaw. Specifically, the Amendment would, like Amendment 2, allow for a medical marijuana program similar to that of other states. However, the product would be taxed at 15 percent, not four percent. What’s more, the Amendment creates an entity called the Biomedical Research and Drug Development Institute, over which Brad Bradshaw would preside.

Proposition C

Proposition C would tax medical cannabis at the lowest rate — two percent, according to KTVO-TV (Kirksville, Missouri). However, it’s a legislative proposal, not a Constitutional amendment, which means that Jefferson City legislatures would be free to alter it before it’s imposed — even to the point of scrapping it altogether. Similarly, it could be overturned in a later legislative session.

What If Voters Approve More Than One, Or Even All Three?

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office says that the two constitutional amendments take precedence over a legislative initiative, so if one or both of the constitutional amendments — and the legislative initiative — all pass, then the constitutional amendments would be enacted, and the legislative initiative would be ignored. And of the two constitutional amendments, whichever one gets the most votes would be enacted.