Farrah Abraham Busts Out Of Racy Purple Dress While Flaunting Cleavage In L.A.

Farrah Abraham has never been shy about showing off her curves, and Monday night was no exception as the former Teen Mom OG star turned heads during her latest public appearance in L.A.

According to a Nov. 6 report by Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham stepped out for an event that celebrated model Hailey Baldwin’s collaboration with online retailer Pretty Little Thing during a bash at Catch LA.

Abraham put on a busty show on the red carpet as she donned a purple gown with silver beading. The floor length dress was cut down to Farrah’s mid-section and included a thigh-high slit, which showed off the reality star’s ample cleavage and toned legs.

Farrah wore a full face of makeup as she nearly busted out of her dress and narrowly escaped the dreaded celebrity wardrobe malfunction. The ex-Teen Mom star wore her brown hair with blonde highlights parted to the side and styled straight for the event.

Abraham decided to go sans jewelry but did don pink lipstick on her plump pout. She wore a pair of strappy heels as well, and also carried a black clutch purse to complete her outfit.

The event included many familiar faces, including Kardashian family bestie Larsa Pippen.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham is putting her Teen Mom OG days behind her, but she’s still not done with reality TV. Abraham is reportedly working on a new show with Jeff Jenkins, who is known for her work on reality TV powerhouses such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Simple Life, and Little Women: LA.

Sources revealed to TMZ that Farrah is working on a new reality series with her as the main focus, as well as other single, working mothers who are trying to navigate parenting, their careers, and their love lives.

As many fans will remember, Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG last year after she refused to end her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. The reality star’s behavior toward the cast and crew of the production was also a cause for concern as she was let go from the series.

Soon after, she decided to sue MTV and the show’s production over an array of allegations such as harassment, wrongful termination, and discrimination. After negotiations, Farrah received an undisclosed settlement.

Farrah Abraham’s newest project is still in talks, but sources claim that two networks have already made offers looking to land the reality series.