‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Nick And Phyllis Get Busted!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, November 6 brings surprises for several Genoa City citizens and secrets are revealed!

Cane (Daniel Goddard) surprised Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) with a shocking plan to move away from Genoa City temporarily to be closer to Lily (Christel Khalil). He even wanted to take a leave of absence from Chancellor Enterprises. While they acted supportive to him, once Cane left, the twins agreed their dad wasn’t making good sense.

Later, the twins revealed Cane’s crazy plans to their Uncle Devon (Bryton James). Devon talked to Cane and asked him if he’d even run the idea by Lily yet to see what she thought. Cane admitted that he hadn’t even discussed the move with his wife. Then Cane said he’d been completely lost without his wife at home, and he knows he’s not making rational choices. Ultimately, Cane shelved the idea of a move.

At Dark Horse, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) spent the night. Although he warned her people were coming, Phyllis said she didn’t care at all. After getting dressed, she ran into Arturo (Jason Canela) on her way out, but missed Jack (Peter Bergman). However, Jack found Phyllis’s Jabot ID in Nick’s office, and Jack asked Nick about it. Nick informed Jack that whatever may or may not be happening between himself and Phyllis was none of Jack’s business. Jack agreed.

Later, Jack talked to Devon at the Club and mentioned that Phyllis’s new role as Jabot CEO was his karmic payback over the blood Abbott clause. Then, at Jabot, Jack found Phyllis, and he remained diplomatic about her position as CEO. However, he also brought up missing her earlier at Dark Horse, and Phyllis asked Jack how her personal life was any of his business. Phyllis advised her ex-husband that she’s grown and she can have a relationship with whomever she pleases.

Kyle (Michael Mealor), being Kyle, tried to make amends with Phyllis after calling her out earlier in the day. Kyle let Phyllis know he wanted to prove himself, and Phyllis advised him to keep away from Billy (Jason Thompson).

Finally, at Crimson Lights, Abby (Melissa Ordway) tried to get Arturo to invite Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to have coffee with him. Ultimately, she asked Rey to sit with them. Rey revealed some embarrassing details about Arturo’s past of stealing a bike and possibly other things that didn’t belong to him. Rey found out about the watch Arturo found in Chancellor Park, and Rey took it as evidence in the J.T. case. Rey also saw a photo of Mac (Kelly Kruger) and J.T. where J.T. wore the watch, so he realized it belonged to the missing man. Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers show that Mac returns to Genoa City later this week.