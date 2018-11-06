Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Trolls Ted Cruz Over Donald Trump ‘Neutering’ Him

Late night’s notable pooch pundit, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, made a triumphant return to television ahead of the midterm elections on Monday night, November 5. The appearance didn’t bode well for Senator Ted Cruz.

Rolling Stone reports that Stephen Colbert invited the famed Conan O’Brien show puppet onto his own program, chronicling his trip to the rallies of Cruz and his Texas gubernatorial rival Beto O’Rourke. What the audience got a chance to see during Triumph’s chat with O’Rourke is that Triumph may appear to fall to the left side of the political spectrum, but he can be an equal opportunity offender. What became apparent in his engagement with Cruz is that one had better be prepared to handle a sharp retort if they should attempt to hit the Robert Smigel character below the belt.

Triumph used his trademark blend of wit and candor to mock the youthful energy of O’Rourke’s campaign during a stop at the 16th Congressional District representative’s event in Houston. The thick-accented dog revealed a photograph of the congressman from when he was in a punk band in his younger years, and even played a snippet of music from O’Rourke’s catalog. Triumph assessed the music as being so bad that it would make the caravan of migrants traveling towards the United States-Mexico border from Central America to pull an about-face. Triumph’s heavier jabs at O’Rourke were, however, aimed at his internet followers — whom the cigar-wielding Montenegrin Mountain Hound joked are under the impression that they can vote on Instagram.

Triumph’s presence at Cruz’s function was much less welcome, after attendees came to the realization that he was there to troll their senator. One supporter was even heard advising that Cruz focus on the voters and ignore Triumph, but Cruz was nonetheless willing to entertain the dog — if only for a moment. Cruz’s decision to hold court with the puppet opened the door for Triumph to twice invoke President Trump’s name. Triumph led off with a question on whether or not it is true that Cruz has been known to uphold the constitution “except for when Donald Trump calls it ugly on Twitter?”

Cruz managed to answer in a manner that both asserted his love for the constitution and saved face on Trump’s behalf, stating simply that “Twitter is Twitter” per the President’s activity on the social media platform. Then, the Texas lawmaker tried to play his own hand at Triumph’s game with what appeared to be a quip on the Pro-Choice vs. Pro-Life divide between the two parties.

“Just remember: It wasn’t the Republicans, it was the Democrats that took you into the vet to get fixed and there is freedom on the other side,” he stated to the cackling of reporters. Those present weren’t afforded but a moment to get their laughs off before Smigel’s puppet hit back, though.

“I support spaying and neutering, just like Trump did to you,” Triumph replied.

The retort was a clear reference to critics who question how Cruz has been able to so generously give his support to President Trump, in spite of remarks which Trump made about the senator’s wife and deceased father during the 2016 presidential primaries. As the Inquisitr would report, just hours prior to the airing of The Late Show, Jim Carrey hopped on Twitter with similar criticism of Cruz, writing at one point that it must be “hard to say no when Trump grabs ya by the p***y!”