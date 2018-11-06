Sinead O’Connor Says She Doesn’t Want To Mix With White People Again And Invites Strong Backlash

The Irish singer made the controversial comment on Twitter following her recent conversion to Islam.

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor sparked outrage after she posted a bizarre tweet saying that she doesn’t want to mingle with white people again, because they are “disgusting.”

The 51-year-old singer — who announced last month that she had converted from Christianity to Islam — acknowledged that her comment was racist, and said that she is “terribly sorry,” but decided to go ahead with the derogatory tweet, per the Daily Mail.

O’Connor — who has changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt‏ after changing her faith — indiscriminately labeled all white people and non-Muslims as “disgusting.”

“Interesting to see if Twitter bans this when it allows people like Trump and Milbank spew the satanic filth upon even my country,” she added in another tweet.

Following the controversial tweet, the former artist faced a strong backlash from the public — including many Muslims — who lambasted her for her incendiary post, according to the Mirror.

“Perfect example of how quickly radicalism can occur right here. Now you know,” one person angrily commented to the post. “You’re disgusting too then, because you’re are also white.”

“This isn’t radicalism, this is destructive mental health in the public eye. There isn’t a race or religion she isn’t insulting with her tweets. I truly hope this woman gets the help she so clearly needs before its too late,” another person wrote, sharing her perspective on O’Connoer’s tweet.

“Good and bad people are everywhere be it any cast or creed or religion”, another replied, “No one’s ethnicity makes them disgusting, no matter which individuals you’ve encountered.”

I'm terribly sorry. What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting. — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, the singer — who was once ordained a priest by the Irish Orthodox and Apostolic Church — has wrestled with mental health issues over the years.

In the past, the artist has had a complicated relationship with Catholic Church — and according to the Mirror, she tore up a photo of the Pope on live TV to protest child sex abuse in 1992.

In 2012, Sinead attended an AIDS benefit gala in Los Angeles. There, she took to the stage and unveiled a huge and colorful tattoo of Jesus above a heart symbol on her chest, per the Mirror.

She announced last month that she has converted to Islam. She then posted a picture of herself wearing the Islamic headscarf (hijab), along with a video of her reciting the call to prayer.

Sinead tweeted that her friend Elaine gave her the very first hijab that she would wear, and that she “got chills all over” her body when she donned it, per the Daily Mail.