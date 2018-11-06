Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Goes Nude Underneath Racy See-Through Outfit At The Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, 22, stepped out to attend the 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Monday night in a daring and racy outfit, reported the Daily Mail. Making her New York Fashion Week debut in September where she walked in the Gypsy Sport’s Spring 2019 show, the pop icon’s daughter isn’t afraid to make a style statement.

Lourdes seemed completely unbothered in the exposing outfit as she flashed her bra-less chest on the red carpet. The outfit, a white and sheer dress with a wraparound skirt, left little to the imagination as it completely displayed her breasts and nipples. The dress also revealed her lower abdomen and bare legs. Lourdes paired the mid-thigh dress with white high-heeled sandals, dangly earrings, and a snakeskin purse. Sporting dramatic eye makeup and glossy lips, she also wore her long dark hair slicked back in a ponytail.

In one photo, the brunette beauty put on a show for the photographers by placing one hand behind her head and turning her body sideways towards the camera. However, in all of the photos she keeps her expression neutral and unsmiling. The skimpy look also showcased a number of small tattoos on her arms.

Lourdes Leon yesterday on Vogue Fashion Fund Awards pic.twitter.com/LalNfMy0wy — Milosz Ciccone (@LivingForMad) November 6, 2018

The daughter of Madonna, 60, and actor Carlos Leon, 52, celebrated her 22nd birthday last month. According to the Inquisitr, Madonna honored Lourdes on her birthday with several sweet Instagram posts and messages.

Madonna posted a series of photos of herself and Lourdes with captions wishing her daughter a happy birthday and telling her how much she loved her. The first photo featured the mother and daughter at a birthday dinner as they sat close together with their arms wrapped around one another.

The “Like A Prayer” singer captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday to My Darling Lolita! Light of my Life! Me Preciosa! #littlestar.”

The second photo was a throwback selfie of the two together at a fashion show. The photo featured Lourdes in a white, fluffy jacket and fishnet stockings and Madonna in a skimpy black number with the caption, “You”ll Never know How Much I Love You Love You Love You Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon! #birthdaygirl #princessa.”

The last photo in the trio was an image of Lourdes as a small 6-year-old girl. Madonna captioned the photo, “Never Forget Who You Are Little Star…………….HB LMCL!! Our Daughters Are The Future!!”

Lourdes is the eldest of Madonna’s children and half-sister to brother Rocco, 18. She also has four adopted siblings from Malawi – David, 13, Mercy James, 12, and twins Stella and Esther, 6.