Julia Roberts Debuts Shocking New Look

Julia Roberts debuted a shocking new look during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that had her fans talking about her stunning new hairstyle.

The actress, who famously debuted the long, red, gorgeous mane of hair that made her infamous as Pretty Woman’s beloved hooker-with-a-heart-of-gold Vivian, has sported many hairstyles throughout the years.

Still, when she appeared on Kimmel donning pink hair, it made fans do a double take!

Marie Claire reported that Roberts appeared on the show, with a barely-there hint of washed out pink through her long, wavy blonde tresses. She looked effortlessly cool by matching her hair, which was done in a messy fishtail braid, with a pink suit for her interview

Roberts admitted during the interview that her new look was a stunning aftereffect of her Halloween costume one week prior.

“I was a flamingo”, she said, per Marie Claire, and laughed to the host when she remarked she expected the dye to rinse out immediately but soon found out it didn’t do as she expected.

The socially conscious superstar also rocked her pink tresses for an Instagram photo where she said one word in the caption and allowed her shirt to do all the talking for her.

It simply said “Vote.”

In recent days, the actress also addressed the love she has for her husband Danny Moder, the father of their three children Hazel, Phinneaus, and Henry.

The couple met on the set of Roberts’ film The Mexican, in which she co-starred with Brad Pitt.

She addressed their relationship on The Goop Podcast where she explained the couple’s relationship has only “deepened” throughout their marriage.

“I think that first kind of real… ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny,” Roberts says. “Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way… He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human. I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

Roberts said that marrying Moder was “the best decision” of her life during the interview.

“I felt I really had a sense of ownership of my destiny,” she said of her romantic relationships up until she met Moder. “I’ve never said that before, to examine it like that. He truly is the best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder.”

Julia Roberts’ newest film Ben Is Back takes a darker look at the effects of drug addiction on a family. It also stars Lucas Hedges. It will be released on December 7.

She also stars in the Amazon psychological thriller Homecoming.