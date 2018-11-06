Kourtney Kardashian Shocks Fans By Having Dinner With Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are seemingly on great terms. In fact things seem to be going so well between the former couple that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now spending time with him and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to a Nov. 6 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian met up with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie and headed to dinner at celebrity hot spot, Nobu, in Malibu this week.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian has finally realized that Disick is very “serious” about his relationship with Richie, and that she has learned that she needs to “accept it.”

“She realizes that Scott is gone now and that Sofia has won his heart and that eats at her because she thinks she can heave him at her beck and call. It is clearly no longer the case. He has traded her in for a someone 20 years younger,” the source added.

Rumors have been flying for over a year now that Sofia has been jealous of Scott and Kourtney’s relationship, as they will always be in each other’s lives due to the fact that they share three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, together.

Perhaps the get together was just to ensure all parties that Kardashian and Disick are completely over, and that their relationship strictly revolves around parenting their children.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick recently went on a trip to Bali together with their children and Kourtney’s famous sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian. However, Sofia Richie was seemingly not invited.

Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that things are better than ever between Kourtney and Scott, and that it is showing in the way that they are parenting their kids and sharing custody of the little ones.

“Coparenting couldn’t go better,” a source claimed, adding that Kourtney and Scott are doing “amazingly well.”

“Scott went to Bali. It was a family trip. All the kids were going. Kourtney decided to invite him so they could spend time as a family,” the insider dished.

In addition, Kourtney and her family reportedly believe that Sofia has been amazing for Scott, and believe that they make a great couple.

“They actually think she’s great for Scott. Kourtney doesn’t have an issue with Sofia. He and Sofia are happy where they are now and they’re simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are co-parenting their kids as they have been with great success,” the source stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick, and perhaps her dinner date with he and Sofia Richie, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!