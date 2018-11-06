‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami & EJ Face Danger, Rex’s World Crumbles

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the drama will not stop after Monday’s explosive episode. Things in Salem will continue to be tense for a lot of characters, and some big decisions will have to be made.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) be delighted to have her husband EJ DiMera back in her arms. However, EJ has been terribly injured. Not only was he suffering from ailments after being given Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum, but he was then burned over 90 percent of his body in the warehouse fire that also seemingly killed Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

Sami knows that EJ will now face a very long road to recovery, and she’s not sure if he’ll ever be the man he once was. However, she’s willing to put in the hard work in order to try to get him back on his feet and return him safely to his loving family. Although she likely won’t be able to do that in Salem.

Sami fears the worst, and knowing that EJ is a part of the devilish DiMera family, believes that her husband’s life will be in danger anywhere they go. She’ll have to make plans to find him somewhere he’ll be safe in order to recover, but where?

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will see Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) lash out on her fiance Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) over his one-night stand with his former girlfriend Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath). The couple was set to get married and start a life together when Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) dropped a huge bombshell at their engagement party, and Mimi confirmed that the baby did belong to her and Rex.

Sarah was devastated and rushed out, leaving Rex stunned about the fact he is a father and that the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with can’t stand the sight of him. What will Rex do now? Will he try to win Sarah back, or will her fury be too much for them to repair their broken relationship? In addition, he’ll need to make plans to spend time with his daughter, whose real name will be revealed to be Emily.

Days of our Lives fans will also see Bell Black Brady (Martha Madison) finally reunite with her mother Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) upon finding out that Hattie Adams has been in her place for weeks. Viewers will also see a mother and daughter say goodbye as Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) leaves Salem and bids farewell to Mimi and her baby girl.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.