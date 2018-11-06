Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Reveals His Reaction To Her New Magazine Article

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek is celebrating her new Improper magazine cover with her man, who seemingly couldn’t be prouder of her.

Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share a photo of her magazine cover, and a sweet video of Rob Gronkowski reading the article that is inside.

“How’s the article?” Camille asks Rob, who is seen lounging in a tan reclining chair with his feet up. The New England Patriots star is wearing a plain white T-shirt and black shorts as she holds the magazine up to his face to read the words written inside. “Fantastic,” he replies enthusiastically to his girlfriend, who gives a little chuckle.

As many fans already know, Kostek and Gronkowski met when the model was a part of the New England Patriots cheerleading squad. However, they did not begin dating until 2015 when she parted ways with the team.

The pair has been going strong ever since, barring a tiny hiccup in early 2017 when the media reported that they had split and that Rob, or “Gronk” as he more commonly known to NFL fans, had already moved on.

However, the couple was back together by May of that year and has been nearly inseparable ever since.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek recently headed to Australia where she shot her photos for the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Before leaving for her journey, the model enlisted the help of Rob Gronkowski to whip her into shape before her very revealing photos were shot. The football player then helped her work out in an Instagram video and showed her the proper technique to achieve maximum results.

Later in the clip, Gronk gushed over his love for achieving all of her goals and dreams and revealed that he was so proud of her.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob told the camera.

It seems that all is well between Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek and that the couple has been busy in their own careers, as well as supporting each other’s dreams.