Here’s How Meghan Markle’s Dysfunctional Family Strengthened Her Relationship With The Royals

The Windsors themselves are no strangers to family drama.

Meghan Markle’s family back in the U.S. has been a thorn in or side since the weekend of her wedding to Prince Harry, but that hasn’t stopped her from being warmly embraced by the Royal Family. In fact, as E! News reports, her family drama actually helped her get an “in” with the Windsors.

Here’s the thing: the Royal Family is all about propriety, dignity, and elegance. They’re the living embodiment of the United Kingdom’s centuries of history and tradition. As such, they must steadfastly avoid any embarrassment, salacity, or anything that would bring disrepute to the family.

So you’d think that, once the American actress’ father and half-siblings started a coordinated campaign to drag their relative through the mud, that the Windsors would have locked her out for their own protection. But as we all know, the opposite has happened: her father-in-law, Charles, loves her like a daughter. She’s the apple of Queen Elizabeth’s eye. And she and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, are more like actual sisters.

In fact, Meghan’s family drama isn’t just something that the Windsors collectively ignore when it comes to Meghan – it’s something that has actually helped her get in with them. And the reason for that is this: they’ve been there, too. Oh, have they been there.

For a family that tries so steadfastly to avoid embarrassment and negative publicity, they’ve had their share. There was the time Queen Elizabeth’s Uncle abdicated the throne to marry a divorced American actress – a series of events so shocking that it almost destroyed the monarchy. Then there was the time that the future King (Charles) and his wife (Diana) divorced, which at the time was almost Earth-shattering in its significance to the country. Then Diana died under suspicious circumstances.

We could go on for pages, and could include far-less-major but still-embarrassing incidents like Princess Anne’s affair with a married man, or any of Prince Philip’s many, many public gaffes. But long story short: if any family knows from embarrassment, it’s the Windsors.

Royal documentarian Angela Levin says that family drama is so old-hat to the Windsors, Meghan’s embarrassing relatives back in the States were actually something of an asset to her.

“There have been so many traumas and crises within the person life of the royal family. And many royal divorces. That’s why the Duchess of Sussex’s troubled family background has endeared her to Charles even more.”

As it turns out, the Windsors have even extended their love for Meghan to one of her relatives – the one relative who doesn’t continually try to embarrass the Duchess. Rumor has it that the Queen has invited Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, to the family’s Christmas dinner.