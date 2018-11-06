Billie Lee Opens Up About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7, Suggests She’s ‘The Outcast’ Of The Group

Billie Lee is revealing what fans can expect.

Billie Lee opened up about the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules during a new interview.

Speaking to Hollywood Life on November 5, Lee said that while she can’t say much about the new episodes, which begin airing next month, fans can certainly expect a very dramatic season.

“I can’t really tell you anything,” Lee admitted. “It’s very intense this year. It’s way more intense this year than last year. It was really hard.”

Months ago, when filming first began, Radar Online shared a report in which it was suggested that Lee had been added to the Vanderpump Rules cast in a full-time role. At the time, an insider claimed the cast loved Lee and noted that she would allegedly be replacing Kristen Doute on the series. However, after months of rumors claiming Lee was being left out of cast events, it was confirmed that the Radar Online report was completely incorrect.

Not only is Lee not listed as a full-time member of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 cast, Doute has maintained her own full-time role on the show.

Although Lee didn’t address the rumors, she did hint that she was left as the “outcast” during Season 7.

“I know what it feels like to be the outcast and not everyone loving and accepting of you no matter what you’re doing in life,” she explained.

Billie Lee first began hinting at a feud with her co-stars shortly after filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 began. As fans may have seen, Lee suggested her co-stars had left her out of a group event at SUR Restaurant, where they all work. Although Lee was planning to be at the restaurant to work at the time, she claimed some of her co-stars had purposefully left her tag off of their Instagram invites.

Throughout filming, Lee continued to miss out on a number of cast trips and when it came to filming, she wasn’t seen with her co-stars all that much. Instead, she appeared to be “outcast,” as she noted in her Hollywood Life interview, and that may have been due to a feud with cast member Lala Kent.

In the just released trailer for the upcoming season, Lee and Kent are seen at odds and after a heated argument, Kent is seen storming away from Lee.

To see more of Billie Lee and her co-stars, tune into the new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.