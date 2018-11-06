‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, November 5: Quinn Warns Donna To Steer Clear Of Eric

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, November 7 reveals that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) turned to her son Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) for advice. She told him that she felt uncomfortable in her own home. Wyatt advised his mother that she should not put her marriage in danger for the sake of Pam’s (Alley Mills) wedding. According to She Knows Soaps, she felt that Wyatt was right. As the rightful Forrester matriarch, she should act as the hostess for the wedding.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) want to take a belated honeymoon. B&B viewers will recall that they got married just before the custody suit. She answered her family’s questions but them mused about taking Will (Finnegan George) with them since she would need Bill’s (Don Diamont) permission. Ridge harped that she now has sole custody, at which point his wife interrupted the conversation. She said that it was not Bill’s fault that he had lost sole custody.

They took their debate to the kitchen where Ridge told her that he didn’t appreciate her defending Bill. Brooke reminded him that Bill could have pressed charges for the fall of the balcony but he didn’t. They then fought about Brooke kissing Bill, and Ridge kissing Quinn when they were in Australia. Ridge felt that Bill only got what was coming to him, and Brooke decided to go to Katie’s house to see Will.

Bill dropped by Katie’s house to see Will. The two play together when Bill received a message from Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). It seems as if his connection identified the mystery man as Ridge. This confirmed Justin’s theory that Ridge and Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) were spending a lot of time together during the hearing.

Just then Brooke arrived. Spencer informed her that the dressmaker was seen with the jurist at various times during the trial. He asked Brooke to tell him immediately if she knew what happened between them.

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) reminisced about their marriage. They felt that it was the best time in their lives. She told him, “I miss you, Honey Bear.” B&B viewers will recall that this was her pet name for Eric during their marriage. She found the honey when Eric got a call.

Little did they know that Quinn (Rena Sofer) heard Donna admit that she missed Eric. She confronted the blond and warned her to steer clear of Eric. She said, “If you try to get your hooks into my husband, I’ll destroy you.”